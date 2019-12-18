House Debates Trump Impeachment: Live Updates

A House vote to impeach President Trump will take place Wednesday night. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

At just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, the House of Representatives opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump. The debate, which is slated to last six hours, began after several hours of jockeying over the rules for the debate, including attempts by Republicans to end the day’s hearings. Those attempts failed.

While the result of tonight’s impeachment vote is not in question — a majority of House members have said they’ll support at least one article of impeachment — the timing of the vote is not yet known. Follow along below for live updates of the drama.

1:09 p.m.: We’re going to be here a while.

Nadler: "Mr. Speaker, may I inquire how much time remains on both sides?"



Chair: "Mr. Nadler, you have 156 3/4 minutes remaining. The gentleman from Georgia has 157 minutes remaining. Divide that by 60." — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) December 18, 2019

12:58 p.m.: Florida man yells.

Rep. Ross Spano, a Republican from Florida, railed against the “sad charade” of impeachment Wednesday and nearly popped a vein in his neck in the process. Spano, as it happens, is under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged campaign finance violations.

GOP Rep. Ross Spano on impeachment vote: "The American people see through this sad charade for what it is: an attempt to undo the 2016 election based on hearsay and opinion." https://t.co/hGjla0XsST pic.twitter.com/9RwRkAiI4O — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019

12:48 p.m.: Is Trump watching?

Asked how Trump will be spending his day, White Press Secretary Stefanie Grisham said, “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”

Based on this tweet, he’s already caught some of it.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

12:38 p.m.: Meanwhile, in Michigan.

VP tells supporters in Saginaw, that today's impeachment vote follows "a sham investigation" to "overturn the will of the American people." He calls the impeachment "a disgrace" and says the only bipartisan vote will be cast against impeachment. pic.twitter.com/EWINxECgJu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 18, 2019

12:25 p.m: Republicans are feeling defiant.

Republican Rep. Doug Collins: "I will fight this on process" https://t.co/N2WAkwucOT pic.twitter.com/NhJVXneQQM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 18, 2019

12:13 p.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Trump an “ongoing threat to our national security.”

In remarks opening the House debate, Pelosi said “If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.” Democrat gave her standing ovation when she was finished speaking.

12:02 p.m.: The articles of impeachment are read on the House floor.

SPECIAL REPORT: House reading clerk Joe Novotny reads articles of impeachemnt against Pres. Trump on House floor ahead of debate https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/NzleC8mCng — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019