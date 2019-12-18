House Debates Trump Impeachment: Live Updates

At just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, the House of Representatives opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump. The debate, which is slated to last six hours, began after several hours of jockeying over the rules for the debate, including attempts by Republicans to end the day’s hearings. Those attempts failed.
While the result of tonight’s impeachment vote is not in question — a majority of House members have said they’ll support at least one article of impeachment — the timing of the vote is not yet known. Follow along below for live updates of the drama.
1:09 p.m.: We’re going to be here a while.
12:58 p.m.: Florida man yells.
Rep. Ross Spano, a Republican from Florida, railed against the “sad charade” of impeachment Wednesday and nearly popped a vein in his neck in the process. Spano, as it happens, is under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged campaign finance violations.
12:48 p.m.: Is Trump watching?
Asked how Trump will be spending his day, White Press Secretary Stefanie Grisham said, “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”
Based on this tweet, he’s already caught some of it.
12:38 p.m.: Meanwhile, in Michigan.
12:25 p.m: Republicans are feeling defiant.
12:13 p.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Trump an “ongoing threat to our national security.”
In remarks opening the House debate, Pelosi said “If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.” Democrat gave her standing ovation when she was finished speaking.
12:02 p.m.: The articles of impeachment are read on the House floor.