New York’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2019

Photo: New York Magazine

With an impeachment inquiry, the start of the 2020 election, and the raiding of Area 51, keeping up with the daily fire hose of news was as disorienting as ever over the past year. It’s little wonder then that New York readers gravitated toward immersive stories that took them inside the worlds of Instagram celebrities, male fragility, and high-society preschools. Of course, the news can’t be avoided entirely and the most popular stories of 2019 from Intelligencer, the Cut, Vulture, Grub Street, and the Strategist — as measured by total collective minutes of audience engagement — include several on the monsters that dominated headlines over the past 12 months.

These stories are just a small sample of the kind of work New York is doing every day, both in print, where 12 of these stories were published, and across our five digital sites. If you haven’t done so already, now would be a good time to sign up for One Great Story, our daily recommendation newsletter — as well as, of course, to subscribe.

20. Living With Money

By Sarah McVeigh

19. Destroying a Beach

By Reeves Wiedeman

18. A New Rape Accusation Against Donald Trump

By Sarah Jones

17. Ranking the New Establishment

By The Editors

16. The Rise and Fall of Babe.Net

By Allison P. Davis

15. Ivanka Aeternum

By Vanessa Grigoriadis

14. An Ask Polly for the Ages

By Heather Havrilesky

13. Lucy Flores Accuses Joe Biden of Unwanted Touching

By Lucy Flores

12. An Assault in the Mount Sinai Emergency Room

By Lisa Miller

11. A Government Shutdown Post-Mortem

By Jonathan Chait

10. Who Was Jeffrey Epstein Calling?

By The Editors

9. In Conversation: Anjelica Huston

By Andrew Goldman

8. A Case of Precocious Puberty

By Patrick Burleigh

7. The Battle of Grace Church

By Jessica Pressler

6. Igor Zinoviev on His Old Boss

By M.L. Nestel

By Alice Hines

4. Larry’s Spell

By Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh

3. The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge

By Kera Bolonik

2. Hideous Men

By E. Jean Carroll

1. I Was Caroline Calloway

By Natalie Beach