Protester Shouting ‘Treason’ Interrupts Impeachment Hearing

Monday’s impeachment hearings got off to a half-tense, half-wacky beginning when a pro-Trump protester briefly interrupted House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler’s opening marks to accuse him of treason and Democrats of running a phony trial.
The man, who was quickly escorted out of the room by security, was identified as Owen Shroyer, who over the years has pushed the Pizzagate conspiracy theory and other fringe ideas. His yelling drew some light laughter in the room, and served as a nice appetizer for the far more reasonable congressional Republican arguments to come.