Pelsoi Says House Will Begin Drafting Articles of Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said in a statement to the press. “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes a day after four legal scholars testified to the House Judiciary Committee about whether Trump’s actions related to the Ukraine scandal rise to the level of impeachment.

On Twitter Thursday, Trump declared the hearings “historically bad.”

“They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country,” Trump wrote. “But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”