Scenes From ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ Protests Calling for Trump’s Impeachment

Protestors in Times Square in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In more than 500 cities and towns across the United States, protestors gathered on Tuesday for “Nobody is Above The Law” rallies calling for the impeachment of President Trump. “The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections,” protest organizers said in a statement, which claimed that over 200,000 gathered for the demonstrations. “Congress must show that no one — including the criminal in the White House — is above the law.” It was a phrase echoed by Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote.

In New York City, protestors gathered in Times Square chanting “No one’s above the law” beneath a giant banner of the text in the constitution that refers to impeachment, and marched the sign down to Union Square.

Times Square, NYC, December 17, 2019.



Eve of the third successful impeachment in American history. pic.twitter.com/6Gbvv5CDde — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 18, 2019

Here is the best video yet of the thousands (prob well over 10k) in Times Square. #ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/6N5KUrf24e — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 18, 2019

Large crowds of protestors also gathered in Philadelphia and Chicago on the night before the House votes to impeach Trump, making him the third president to ever face the process.

A shot of our crowd from the vantage of our speakers and musicians. #ImpeachmentEve #Chicago pic.twitter.com/2jOqDvvr0a — Indivisible Chicago (@IndivisibleChi) December 18, 2019

In major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta, substantial crowds showed up to support the impeachment vote, which is expected to pass along party lines on Wednesday. A Fox News poll released on Monday showed that 50 percent of Americans support impeaching and removing Trump, with another 4 percent preferring that he face impeachment, but not be removed from office. Polling averages calculated by FiveThirtyEight show a small plurality (47.7 percent to 46.4 percent) in favor of impeachment.

“Donald Trump must GO! Most egregiously, Donald Trump has declared war upon our children.” #ImpeachmentEve in L.A.

Americans demand the impeachment and removal of Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/4PISqKzamZ — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) December 18, 2019

This #impeachtrump protest down Market St. rivals any SF parade in size/participants, I think. pic.twitter.com/7LT8covwTB — Audrey Cooper (@audreycoopersf) December 18, 2019

And in a demonstration outside the Trump National Doral Golf Club west of Miami, protestors were able to set up, poignantly, in front of a sign for the resort; When the president announced in October that the next G-7 conference would be held at his Doral property, some argued that such a plan — now scuttled — to enrich himself was worthy of impeachment on its own merit.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images