Gabbard probably wasn’t going to qualify , but that’s definitely not why she made this announcement

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said Monday that she won’t participate in the December debate even if she qualifies.





Gabbard tweeted Monday that she will instead will meet with voters in New Hampshire and South Carolina.





“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” she posted. “I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”