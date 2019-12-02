The Joe Biden Finger-Biting Meme Is Delicious

Joe Biden munches on his wife. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

There was “No Malarkey” on Joe Biden’s Iowa bus tour over the weekend, but there was a bit of tomfoolery.

During a stop in Council Bluffs, the Democratic front-runner ceded the microphone to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, so she could talk about returning to a time when people weren’t embarrassed by the president. Then Biden did something embarrassing. As Dr. Jill gestured widely with her arms, the former vice-president took a small nibble on her index finger.

Partisans saw in it what they wanted. To the Sean Hannitys of the world, it was another manifestation of “Crazy Uncle Joe.” Others, including Pete Buttigieg’s senior adviser Lis Smith, saw it as a rare moment of “humanity and affection” in politics.

Most people just seemed to think it was weird. So they turned it into a meme.

God, please forgive me. pic.twitter.com/mXT9m1YR96 — BOBCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2020 (@BobcatneySpears) December 1, 2019

If your Biden starts getting fussy, just put a little whisky on your finger and rub it on his gums. pic.twitter.com/3flaSVrfBp — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) December 1, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Jeffrey Dahmer pic.twitter.com/CKCYj4OxeC — Return of Dalroy (@Patrick_Dalroy) December 1, 2019

Joey bit my finger!



Come on you knew it was coming...... pic.twitter.com/lw1ZVmz0IC — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) December 1, 2019