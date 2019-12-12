Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In public, President Trump has broadcast the idea that his nascent impeachment is not getting to him, whether that’s by decrying the process on Twitter, calling it “stupid” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, or writing in really big letters that there was no impeachable act in the first place. But one Trump adviser told CNN that the impeachment is a (rightful) cause of consternation for the president.

“Frankly, I think he’s a little surprised it’s the Ukraine thing that’s done it,” a presidential adviser told Jim Acosta. This suggests an unusual understanding of his own actions: Trump is reportedly stunned that, of all his behavior that has violated the oath of office, it is this scheme that ultimately led to the constitutional push to remove him.

Privately, he's stewing. Close adviser says Trump is somewhat taken aback that his actions toward Ukraine are ultimately what led to his likely impeachment: "Frankly, I think he's a little surprised it's the Ukraine thing that's done it." w/ @kaitlancollins and @Kevinliptakcnn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 11, 2019

The president’s deft assessment may be informed by the House leadership’s decision to pursue two articles of impeachment limited to the Ukraine scandal: Abusing his power by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election, and obstructing justice by defying subpoenas related to the House investigation into his actions. More likely, his surprise has more to do with his broad abuse of office throughout his administration. As New York’s Jonathan Chait handily summarized earlier this year, potentially impeachable offenses could include:

No wonder why the simple project of pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political rival has reportedly flown under the president’s ethical radar.

