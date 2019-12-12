Trump Bullies Greta Thunberg After She’s Named Time’s Person of the Year

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Pablo Blazquez/Getty Images

President Trump ridiculed 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet Thursday morning, a day after the young Swede was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made fun of Thunberg. In September, after she delivered an emotional speech at the U.N. Climate Action Summit, Trump sarcastically tweeted that she “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg responded to Trump’s most recent mockery the same way she did the first time — by changing her Twitter bio.

The president isn’t the only member of the Trump family to pound out a angry tweet about Thunberg’s honor from Time. On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. was very offended. “Time leaves out the Hong Kong protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick,” he tweeted. “How dare you?”

The First Family’s public mockery of a 16-year-old comes just a week after they nearly had a collective aneurysm over the mention of Trump’s youngest son at a House impeachment hearing. Speaking to the House Judiciary Committee, law professor Pamela Karlan used Barron Trump’s name to make a point about the U.S. not being a monarchy. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she said.

The right went wild and anti-bullying crusader Melania Trump lashed out at Karlan, who apologized.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

The First Lady hasn’t tweeted anything yet about Trump’s attack on Thunberg.