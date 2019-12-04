Trump Impeachment Hearings from Judiciary Committee: Live Updates

The House Judiciary Committee portion of the impeachment inquiry begins Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the work of the House Intelligence Committee complete, the impeachment inquiry into President Trump moves to the Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The 41-member committee will hear from four legal scholars, three of whom were called by Democrats and one by Republicans.

Drafts of their prepared remarks suggest the three witnesses called by Democrats will pull no punches. University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt will call Trump’s “misconduct,” including his attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, “worse than the misconduct of any prior president.” Harvard’s Noah Feldman and Stanford’s Pamela Karlan, both law professors, will say that there’s little doubt that Trump’s conduct rises to the level of impeachment.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University and the lone Republican witness, will argue that the House is proceeding along the “the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.”

Following along for live updates of the hearing’s key moments:

10:35 a.m.: The GOP is making trouble early

WHAT WAS THAT?



Democrats voted to table GOP motion demanding that Intel Chairman Schiff testify. It was tabled on party-line vote. 24-17.



GOP is also using this as a way to add time/obstacles to a hearing they object to... and want to undermine. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 4, 2019

10:25 a.m.: Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, reacts to Nadler’s statement

The ranking member does not appear to be enjoying the chairman's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/69tTs9uz9r — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 4, 2019

10:20 a.m.: Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler kicks things off with his opening statement

Nadler focused part of his statement on Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice, a signal that obstruction could be included in the coming articles of impeachment.

"This administration's level of obstruction is without precedent" -- Jerry Nadler opens things up by comparing Trump unfavorably with Nixon pic.twitter.com/WLqsU16ScT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

9:50 a.m.: The GOP’s up to its same old antics

The tradition of GOP placards as impeachment backdrop has been passed on from the Intel Committee to the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/IjHc6J75fo — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2019