Trump Impeachment Hearing: Live Updates From the Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee began its second, and likely final, hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump just after 9 a.m. Monday. The 41 committee members will hear arguments both for and against impeachment from congressional investigators.

Judiciary Committee lawyers will begin the hearing with opening statements and then lawyers for Democrats and Republicans on the Intelligence Committee will present evidence for and against Trump’s impeachment. Questions from lawmakers will follow.

The hearing comes as Judiciary Democrats are expected to move quickly to vote on articles of impeachment this week, with the full House likely to vote next week.

10:42 a.m.: The GOP’s feelings are hurt on Trump’s behalf.

Republican members of the committee have attempted to have the words of Barry Berke, a Judiciary Committee lawyer who provided an opening statement for the Democrats, stricken from the record. Why? Because, as Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson said, his used language that “impugns the motives of the president and suggests he’s disloyal to his country.”

Nadler said that Berke is not subject to rules of decorum, and anyway, he added, “The topic of the hearing is the President’s misconduct, so none of us should find it surprising that we are hearing testimony that is critical of the President.”

10:28 a.m.: The White House weighs in.

FIVE INDISPUTABLE FACTS:

1. No evidence of wrongdoing by @POTUS

2. Ukraine said there was no pressure

3. Lethal aid to Ukraine wouldn’t exist w/o @realDonaldTrump

4. There’s no obstruction whatsoever

5. This is an unfair & unprecedented impeachment process — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 9, 2019

10:18 a.m.: Trump makes an appearance at the hearing—sort of.

Smart -- Barry Berke plays clips of Trump saying "I have the right to do whatever I want as president" & inviting Russian interference to make the case against him pic.twitter.com/aIVGcdDWRT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

10:02 a.m.: Republicans want their own hearing.

The GOP has agitated several times already for a minority hearing day that would allow them to call their own witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Nadler repeatedly said he is considering the request.

On Friday, Republican members of the committee sent Nadler a letter with the names of several people they would like to appear at such a hearing. It included Hunter Biden, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and the whistle blowers who complaint about a July phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine touched of the impeachment push.

9:40 a.m.: Republicans are making points of order and Nadler’s gavel hand is getting a work out.

Republicans whining about points of order is what you hear as you're being checked in to hades pic.twitter.com/u0FUqBabRC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

Here's Matt Gaetz trying to fluster Nadler and create a 30-second clip for Hannity pic.twitter.com/CAQ4hi4Za7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

9:31 a.m.: A battle of new talking points.

In his opening statement, Nadler referred to Trump putting “himself before the country” at least five times. “If the president puts himself before the country, he violates the president’s most basic responsibility,” Nadler said, attempting to synthesize the Democratic argument for impeachment. “He breaks his oath to the American people.”

In his own opening statement, ranking Republican Doug Collins referred multiple times to the Democrats running a “focus group impeachment” based less on facts, than attempting to damage Trump politically.

9:17 a.m.: Of course.

The protester who interrupted Nadler’s remarks appears to have been Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host.

9:12 a.m.: A protestoer interrupts Nadler.

Just minutes into the hearing, a man was removed after interrupting Nadler and accusing Democrats of treason.

Already a lively day at the ⁦@HouseJudiciary⁩ impeachment hearing this morning as a protester disrupts ⁦@RepJerryNadler⁩’s opening statement to excoriate Democrats for trying to impeach Trump. pic.twitter.com/yGLVc4GWyb — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) December 9, 2019

9:05 a.m: The GOP loves its signs.

Republicans go with a rhetorical question for their impeachment hearing placard. pic.twitter.com/MFSOEZprJP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2019