Trump Admits He ‘Never Understood Wind,’ Attacks Windmills Anyway

Tilting at windmills, again. Photo: Luis M Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump’s yearslong battle against windmills continued over the weekend when he treated a crowd of young Republicans to a barely intelligible rant about the horrors of wind energy, a topic on which he claims to be an expert.

“I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody I know,” he said to a group gathered by the young-Trumpster organization Turning Point USA. He then revealed that he does not, in fact, know much about windmills at all.

He complained about the carbon produced during the manufacture of windmills (not actually a problem), the number of birds windmills kill (fewer than the number of birds cats kill), and the negative effect they have on property values (little wonder he cares about that?). He did no repeat the idea that windmills cause cancer, a talking point that’s apparently so absurd that even a man who cares nothing for truth has dropped it from his repertoire.

Trump’s nuts rant about wind energy: “I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much... Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes & everything.” pic.twitter.com/DvkJq9NbWg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2019

There’s at least one part of Trump’s dimwitted tirade that can’t be disputed: “You know, we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe.” We rate that claim zero Pinocchios.