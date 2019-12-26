Trump Rips ‘Crazy Nancy’ Hours After His Christmas-Morning Call for Unity

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump couldn’t even keep up the charade for a day. Hours after a Christmas-morning statement calling for respect and unity, he was banging out rage-filled tweets targeting his political rival. It was a fast turnaround, even for Trump, whose insincere nod to civility was as real as flying reindeer.

In the “Presidential Message on Christmas,” released Wednesday by the White House, Trump said, “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect — traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.” Just hours prior, his campaign released a guide to fighting about politics during Christmastime.

The Christmas-morning statement was clearly phony, and by that evening, Trump proved it. “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?” Trump, evincing a preschooler’s understanding of the Constitution, tweeted.

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

...& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Trump continued Thursday morning, clearly more committed to dumping on Pelosi than the “culture of deeper understanding and respect” he implored Americans to work toward. He tweeted about the “Do Nothing Democrats” and then, perhaps realizing that most people were not reading his tweets on Christmas night, retweeted his attack on Pelosi.

Trump’s issue with the Speaker, at the moment, is her handling of the articles of impeachment following the House passing them last week. Pelosi hasn’t yet transmitted the articles to the Senate, where a trial will be held. On Christmas Eve, Trump said she is “doing a tremendous disservice to the country.”

And because he can’t stay focused on one thing, Trump also went after Pelosi’s “filthy dirty District,” tweeting that she should “help the homeless there.” But like his plea for Americans to rise above their political differences, Trump’s insincerity is obvious. He cares nothing for the homeless, unless he can use them to bash a political opponent.