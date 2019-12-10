Police Arrest Driver in Slow-Moving Chase Outside Holland Tunnel

Shortly after police officers engaged in a shootout that left six dead in Jersey City, across the Hudson River, in lower Manhattan, a tense scene unfolded near the exit to the Holland Tunnel. Police arrested a driver in a white Mercedes with temporary dealer plates as he attempted to escape through the busy traffic.
The brief chase occurred around 4 p.m., and eyewitness videos show the driver moving back and forth within traffic, nearly hitting officers in an effort to avoid capture.
A paramedic on the scene told Gothamist that the event was not related to the shootout across the river, though a spokesperson for the NYPD has yet to confirm that information.