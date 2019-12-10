Police Arrest Driver in Slow-Moving Chase Outside Holland Tunnel

Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

Shortly after police officers engaged in a shootout that left six dead in Jersey City, across the Hudson River, in lower Manhattan, a tense scene unfolded near the exit to the Holland Tunnel. Police arrested a driver in a white Mercedes with temporary dealer plates as he attempted to escape through the busy traffic.

The brief chase occurred around 4 p.m., and eyewitness videos show the driver moving back and forth within traffic, nearly hitting officers in an effort to avoid capture.

Just your average day at the office by the Holland Tunnel (2 of 2). - my personal footage pic.twitter.com/rdM4gqKDel — Nicole (@nicole1121) December 10, 2019

Just heard a crash noise outside my office window overlooking the exit of the Holland Tunnel, look to see NYPD with guns drawn arresting somebody. pic.twitter.com/cIEl433g6Z — Matthew Kabel (@MattKabel) December 10, 2019

A paramedic on the scene told Gothamist that the event was not related to the shootout across the river, though a spokesperson for the NYPD has yet to confirm that information.