Everything We Know About the Church Shooting in Texas That Killed Two

On Sunday, two people were killed in a shooting in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, a western suburb of Fort Worth. A local Emergency Medical Services spokesperson confirmed that the suspected shooter and a victim died while being transported to a nearby hospital. The New York Times reports that the deceased victim was a member of the church’s security service. A second victim recovered after going into cardiac arrest in an ambulance and remains in critical condition.

White Settlement police were called during mass around 10 a.m., where the shooting was being livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. (The video is no longer available.) According to the Dallas Morning News:

The shooting was captured on a livestream of Sunday’s worship service. In the video, which is no longer available on the church’s Youtube channel, a person stands and pulls out what appears to be a shotgun, then fires twice before someone toward the back of the sanctuary returns fire.

Some congregants holding guns rushed toward the shooter, while others ducked under church pews.

WFAA reporter Matt Howerton provided a description of the footage before it was taken down:

Authorities have not addressed a possible motive in the attack, while the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said that it is part of their investigation. The name of the town reportedly dates back to the 1840s, when it was the only village of white settlers in an area populated by Native American camps.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Governor Greg Abbot said in a statement. In September, a new law went into effect allowing Texans to carry firearms in places of worship.

Texas has already endured two horrific mass shootings this year: a domestic terror attack targeting Hispanic Americans at a Wal-Mart in El Paso that killed 22; and a mobile rampage in Midland and Odessa that killed eight.

This is a developing news story and will be revised and updated as more information becomes available