All the Problems with the New York Times’s Televised Endorsement Special

On Sunday night, after meeting nine candidates for the Democratic nomination for president over the course of several months, the New York Times editorial board gave its rose to two of them. The endorsements of both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar provided a fitting twist to the special episode of The Weekly that turned the process for choosing a candidate into reality TV. The episode, seen widely as an attempt to boost The Weekly’s ratings, didn’t please many critics, and not just because of the board’s indecision.

Here were the problems people had:

The Times turned a serious process into a silly reality TV show

Nine candidates, one prize, loads of drama — for the first time since handing out its first presidential endorsement to Abraham Lincoln in 1860, the Times’s process of announcing its pick for the next commander-in-chief drew comparisons to The Apprentice and LeBron James’s “The Decision.” What was billed by Kathleen Kingsbury, the deputy editor of the editorial page, as the “most transparent endorsement process to date” was instead a self-indulgent spectacle that seemed less transparent than performative.

“The promised inside look at how the Times made one of its most ostensibly important decisions of the year turned out to mean viewers spent an hour watching the paper crumble under the weight of its own self-importance,” Ashley Feinberg wrote for Slate.

The whole show was a contrived bit of drama meant to satisfy the demands of a TV show, which meant keeping viewers hooked until the end to find out who the paper would choose. While some took issue with treating an important election with such frivolity, others noted the irony of the Times criticizing Trump’s reality TV presidency while turning its own endorsement into reality TV. And then there were those, like Dan Rather, who didn’t want to sit through the drama.

Apparently the Nee York Times has turned their endorsement into a bit of a reality show. I’m comfortable flipping around Netflix and waiting until tomorrow for their announcement. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2020

When the show delivered on the promise of transparency, it didn’t always reflect well on the editorial board staffers.

Most mortifying self-own of the Times TV show (as opposed to the good hours of interviews) was when they discuss each candidate. Not just undignified reality-show-judge-ish, but the total demystification—they’re no smarter or more knowing or wiser than somebody at a dinner party. — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 20, 2020

And it wasn’t just the content that reflected reality TV. The show was shot like an episode of I Love New York too.

NYT has openly become reality TV



Multiple camera angles

Reaction shots

Dramatic music

Cliffhanger for who is voted off the island

Promo clips

Manufactured drama

Apprentice, Bachelor, Survivor style selection process

Tune in at 10! Only on FX



It’s all there. Every trope. — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) January 20, 2020

You can’t endorse two people, especially THOSE two

Every good reality show needs a twist, and for the Times’s endorsement special it was selecting two candidates, which was both a cop-out, and given the two candidates selected, a head-scratcher.

The @nytimes endorsement strikes me as an exercise in risk aversion and brand management.



"We're not left but we're not right but we are relevant."



Klobuchar and Warren have different visions and different records. Endorsements are supposed to help voters make a decision. — Sunjeev Bery (@SunjeevBery) January 20, 2020

There’s literally nothing that unites Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as candidates. Different policy agendas, and fundamentally different world views. To ‘endorse’ both is to admit that you have no understanding of our society and no care about the direction of our country. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 20, 2020

Warren and Klobuchar are...very different candidates, running on very different premises, with very different theories of both policy and politics.



This isn’t that different than endorsing both Biden and Bernie. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 20, 2020

Also notable, the two candidates selected were women:

I have been trying to figure out my discomfort with the Times double endorsement, and I keep going back to the old sexist trope "It takes two women to do the job one man can do." It just doesn't sit right with me somehow. How is everyone else feeling? — Lizz "Hollywood Death Cult" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 20, 2020

What does it say about the NYT definition of feminism when they endorse two women - with pretty different experiences, “paths to victory,” and platforms? — Nomiki Konst (@NomikiKonst) January 20, 2020

This New York Times dual endorsement might just set women back even more. Are they implying that it takes two women to do a man's job and or will It weaken one by endorsing two? Just endorse one person like you always do. — Sue Costello c me in Boston 2/28 link in bio (@suecostello) January 20, 2020

They asked some questionable questions

Each candidate who went before the Times editorial board sat for 90 minutes of questioning. The TV version included a few minutes with each, and not all of it was substantive. In Variety, Daniel D’Addario criticized the “softball questions” that were hardly “germane when choosing a candidate.” Among them were questions to Amy Klobuchar about her Alexa, to Andrew Yang about what government secret he wants to learn, and to Pete Buttigieg about the nickname “Mayo Pete.”

why tf do we need to know if klobuchar needs a fucking alexa — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 20, 2020

its encouraging as a young(-ish, shut up) journalist to learn that even the very distinguished members of the NY Times Editorial Board ask stupid fucking questions — nate italian surname (@nathangiannini) January 20, 2020

I'm not into this "who's someone who has broken your heart?" question from the Editorial Board. This isn't The Today Show circa 1995. #TheWeeklyNYT — Liz Lewis (@LizLewisPhD) January 20, 2020