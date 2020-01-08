Boeing 737 Crashes With 180 Aboard Near Tehran: Report

A Boeing 737-800 of the Ukraine International Airlines fleet in September 2019. Photo: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday morning in Iran, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after taking off with 180 aboard. According to flight tracking websites, the flight, headed to Kiev, crashed about six minutes after takeoff. Iran’s Fars News Agency reports that the crash occurred due to technical difficulties, and does not appear to be related to the military conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which escalated after Iran struck U.S. bases in Iraq hours before the plane went down.

As of publication, the status of those onboard is unknown, though the humanitarian Iranian Red Crescent Society reportedly stated there was no chance of finding survivors. Iran’s ISNA news agency also posted a video purportedly showing the crash from afar.

نخستین ویدئو از سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی اطراف شهریار pic.twitter.com/M3bZiLLryQ — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 8, 2020

Though no safety concerns have been flagged for the Boeing 737-800 and it runs a unique operating system, the model belongs to the same aircraft family as the 737 Max 8. In March 2019, Boeing grounded all 737 Max planes in operation, after two crashes in six months resulted in the deaths of 346 people; the crisis ultimately led to the removal of former CEO Dennis Muilenburg. The crash in Iran comes the week before the new CEO David Calhoun takes over.

Even without the tension surrounding the conflict with the United States, it has been a tumultuous and tragic two days for civilians in Iran. On Tuesday, at least 50 people were killed and 213 injured when a stampede occurred at the funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani. And on Wednesday, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the Bushehr nuclear power plant on the Persian gulf.