Dershowitz Is Part of Trump’s Defense Team Whether He Admits It or Not

Now that word’s got around Alan Dershowitz has joined Trump’s impeachment-trial defense team, he’s apparently trying to make a crucial distinction about his role:

.@AlanDersh just told @DanAbramsSXM @danabrams that he is NOT a "member of the Trump legal team". He is presenting an argument on the abuse of impeachment. Says testimony will take about an hour. — Liz Aiello (@Liz_Aiello) January 17, 2020

Dersh’s own Twitter account goes into more detail, referring to himself in the third person:

STATEMENT REGARDING PROFESSOR DERSHOWITZ’S ROLE IN THE SENATE TRIAL - Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal. (1of 2) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(2 of 3) While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(3of 3) He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

Nothing in this protestation denies the fact that this totally impartial, disinterested testimony (a) will be presented during the president’s counterargument to impeachment and (b) will be aimed at procuring Trump’s acquittal. So he’s a “member of Trump’s legal team” whether he likes it or not. Nobody believes his impartiality act these days, anyway; he should give it a rest and appear in the Senate chamber wearing a bright-red MAGA cap.

But even as he backs away from the impression that he’s there to defend Donald Trump, the word is sifting out that some people there aren’t jazzed about it, either, per Axios’ well-sourced Jonathan Swan:

Several White House officials told me they were hoping Trump wouldn’t pick Alan Dershowitz to play a role in the Senate trial.

They said it was an unforced error given the team was already strong and he has close, publicly documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein which could become a distraction.

But Trump thinks Dershowitz is magnificent on TV, a White House official told me.

When Dershowitz gets up to speak, some Democratic senator ought to move to go into a closed session and cut off the cameras to spare everybody a lot of embarrassment.

