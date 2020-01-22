How Senators Are Coping With Trump Impeachment-Trial Tedium

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to the media during a recess in Trump’s impeachment trial. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first day of President Trump’s impeachment trial was a long one for the senators who will, eventually, vote on his conviction or acquittal. For 13 hours, members of the upper chamber were tasked with listening to debate over the rules for the trial. They were deprived of electronic devices and forced to subsist on water and, if they wanted, milk. No snacks or coffee.

Unfortunately, there were no cameras allowed in the Senate to capture images of how the members passed the time. Even print reporters covering the proceedings had to turn over their phones. That means no reaction shots, GIFs, or memeable moments emerged. But those reporters, untethered to Twitter, did take notes about how the senators behaved as they listened for hours to very familiar arguments from House impeachment managers and White House lawyers. And then they were kind enough to share.

Some senators snoozed

Idaho’s Jim Risch earned the ignominious honor of being the first senator to be caught sleeping during the trial. It wasn’t just a cat nap either. He snoozed long enough for a sketch artist, working for the New York Times, to immortalize the moment.

NYT has a sketch artist covering impeachment, catching moments like Sen. Risch sleeping https://t.co/kXf9Voi0Og pic.twitter.com/fH5fee7In4 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 22, 2020

He wasn’t the only one to catch a little shut-eye though.

9- As the night wore on, senators were restless. Some walked to the back of the chamber and stretched. Sen. Gillibrand took off her heels, sighed then wrapped herself in a red blanket at her desk. Both her &McConnell started to doze off before jolting themselves back awake — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 22, 2020

Others went out of their way to speak to the press

During breaks in the proceedings several senators skipped the restroom and met with reporters instead. Ted Cruz commanded a gaggle’s attention before Amy Klobuchar stole it away.

Like a magnet, Senator Amy Klobuchar draws reporters away from Senator Ted Cruz (who had held attention for ~ 10 minutes) pic.twitter.com/TBNWSFrOiN — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 22, 2020

Klobuchar, who is running for president, also jumped on MSNBC during a break.

At least one senator didn’t wait for a pause in the action to talk to the press.

It appears Republican Senator Marcia Blackburn was just caught doing a live interview on Fox News instead of sitting in the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/kGFtqimo0r — Justin Goodman (@JustinPGoodman) January 22, 2020

They snacked

Joe Manchin “furtively munched on what appeared to be Goldfish”; Klobuchar, Ben Sasse, and Tim Scott kept their breath fresh; and some filled up on extra water.

I can’t see all the desks from my seat, but every member has a cup of water and SOME even have two! I could see Sanders, Booker, Duckworth, and Heinrich all had two cups. (I would def have two cups.) — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) January 21, 2020

Bernie Sanders was impatient and annoyed

It’s his natural state, of course, but forcing Sanders to sit through hours of an impeachment trial when he’d rather be in Iowa appeared to make him even more restless than usual.

According to multiple reports, he “yawned and at one point tipped his head back on his chair”; “sat with an empty yellow legal pad, fiddling with his hands and shuffling in his chair”; and “pulled a tin of what looked like lozenges out of his pocket, put one in his mouth and read the back of the tin.”

RollCall provided some even more detailed play-by-play.

During Lofgren’s long speech, Sanders struggled to take a plastic wrapper off a box of mints or something similar. He eventually took his keys out of his pocket, attempting to muffle the jangle, and cut off the plastic. He then blew his nose and deposited the crumpled tissue on his desk.

They passed notes, did crossword puzzles, and broke rules

While chatting on the floor is forbidden, some senators took to passing notes back and forth.

Senators technically can't talk to each other during the trial, but they're finding ways around it



Sens. Klobuchar and Coons, for example, sit next to each other. a bit earlier, they passed notes back and forth, then sorta made faces to communicate the rest — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) January 21, 2020

I noticed Tim Scott and Ben Sasse, who sit next to each other, passing notes. One would write on a piece of paper and pass it to the other, who would write his reply. 8/ — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 21, 2020

That’s forbidden too. As is Rand Paul’s chosen method of staying busy.

.@RandPaul passing the time working on a crossword puzzle as the Senate debates an amendment to compel testimony of Mick Mulvaney at impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/gLPWKkLD2k — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) January 22, 2020

Some even took notes

Oh yeah, there was an impeachment trial going on and some senators appeared to actually be paying attention to that. The AP reported on two of the most careful note-takers:

One of the most prolific note-takers throughout the proceedings was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist in a tough reelection fight this year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of four Democratic presidential candidates forced back to the Senate ahead of the Iowa caucuses, held both a blue pen and yellow pencil in her right hand and alternated which she used to take notes.

@marcorubio, @senrobportman, @SenBobCasey and @amyklobuchar are the A+ students who are very actively taking notes. Then you have the so-called slackers who appear bored out of their minds. https://t.co/0cdSWuUQfn — Julia Boccagno (@juliaboccagno) January 21, 2020

A few things! Note-taking seems to have died down a bit as the day has gone on, but it was probably Gillibrand who I saw taking the most notes when I was in there. — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) January 21, 2020