How to Watch the Democratic Debate Tonight

The Democratic presidential candidates are debating once again, and Tuesday’s forum in Des Moines, Iowa, promises to be significantly different from the six debates that came before it — really! For starters, we’re down to just six candidates onstage (Andrew Yang, who participated in December’s debate, failed to qualify). There’s also a decent chance that progressive pals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will finally attack each other, with the two senators currently mired in a spat over sexism. Plus, this is the final opportunity for candidates to have a breakthrough debate moment before the Iowa caucuses on February 3. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in tonight.

What Time Is the Debate?

Hosted by Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, the debate is set to start at 9 p.m. ET. It’s expected to last about two hours.

Where to Watch the Debate

The debate will air live on CNN. You can also stream it on DesMoinesRegister.com and CNN.com, with no cable log-in required. It will also be available on CNNgo apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

The Debate Lineup

The debate will feature former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and billionaire former hedge-fund executive Tom Steyer.

Here’s how the candidates will be arranged, from left to right: Steyer, Warren, Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar. (Note: If the two progressive senators want to hug out their differences, they’ll have to go through Biden.)

Who Are the Moderators?

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip and the Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel.

When Is the Next Democratic Debate?

Those who are still undecided after Tuesday will have plenty of other opportunities to hear the candidates debate — maybe too many. Last month, three more Democratic debates were announced for February:

• February 7: Eighth Democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Co-hosted by Apple News and ABC News affiliate WMUR-TV.

• February 19: Ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by NBC News and MSNBC, in partnership with the Nevada Independent.

• February 25: Tenth Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus, with Twitter as debate partner.

