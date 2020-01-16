Trump Impeachment Schedule: What’s Next?

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After a weeks-long delay, Trump impeachment proceedings have finally moved to the Senate. Shortly after they were approved by a House vote on Wednesday, the seven impeachment managers selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi marched the articles of impeachment against Trump over to the Senate. Following procedural moves today in the Senate, the trial (which will almost certainly result in Trump’s acquittal) is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the process, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

Thursday, January 16

Noon: The seven House impeachment managers are expected to return to the Senate to read the two articles of impeachment against President Trump aloud. Senators are set to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sending it to Trump’s desk, before turning to impeachment later today.

2 p.m.: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to arrive at the Senate to swear in senators as jurors. The Senate will then recess for a long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tuesday, January 21

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he expects the trial to begin “in earnest” on Tuesday. Earlier this month, McConnell indicated that he has the votes to set trial rules that don’t require calling new witnesses. The Senate is expected to vote to open the trial first, then vote at some later point on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents.

“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters, “We’ll get around to the discussion of witnesses.”

The rest of January

With just days to go, the trial’s exact schedule, rules, and length remain unclear, but the White House signaled on Wednesday that it anticipates the proceedings will wrap up within two weeks.

This post has been updated throughout.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.