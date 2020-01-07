Iran Launches Missile Strikes Against U.S. in Iraq

Photo: Tasnim News Agency/Twitter An image of a reported missile launch from Iran.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. military targets in Iraq early Wednesday morning, following through on its vow to retaliate against the U.S. after President Trump ordered the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

According to ABC News, a U.S. official has confirmed that the strikes appear to have targeted at least two U.S. military facilities, including the Al Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. and Iraqi forces and is located about 100 miles west of Baghdad, and another facility in Erbil in the the Kurdish-controlled region of northern Iraq. It is not yet clear if there were any casualties from the strikes or what amount of damage was done.

It’s also not clear how the U.S. will respond, but the White House has announced that it is “aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” and that President Trump “has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.” On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the U.S. was ready to retaliate against any attack, explaining that the U.S was “not looking to start a war with Iran., but we are prepared to finish one.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard officially announced the strikes:

#BREAKING: #Iran IRGC statement:

"We warn all allied countries of the US that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation."#AlAssadBase #Iraq — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 7, 2020

Iran has also reportedly warned countries in the Middle East that if they play a part in any strikes on Iran, they will make themselves a target:

#Iran has notified all regional countries that allow their territory to be used to attack Iran, that they will be targeted. This is primarily a warning to UAE & the Saudis. https://t.co/8yPNoC0iaZ — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) January 7, 2020

This video, shared by a journalist at Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, purportedly shows the missiles being launched from Iran:

This is a developing news story, and this post will be continuously updated.