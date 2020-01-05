Mourners wave the national flag and the Hashed al-Shaabi flag as they carry the portrait Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession, for Soleiman and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, on January 4, 2020. Thousands of Iraqis chanting “Death to America” joined the funeral procession. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images

Just days after the Trump-ordered assassination of the powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, the aftermath has already led to an escalating political disaster for the U.S. in Iraq. On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel U.S. troops, powerful Shiite cleric Moktada al-Sadr called for closing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and the U.S.-led coalition working to prevent a resurgence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria paused operations amid expectations of more attacks on U.S. forces by Iran and its allies.

Embattled Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi urged lawmakers on Sunday to vote to expel U.S. troops from the country, and a majority of them subsequently did during an emergency session of Iraq’s parliament. The end result reflected sectarian division, however, since Sunni Muslim and Kurdish lawmakers, who reportedly want the U.S. to stay, skipped the session entirely. The final vote total was 170-0 in favor of expelling U.S. troops and filing a complaint with the United Nations over the breach of Iraq’s sovereignty. 158 members of parliament did not attend or vote.

It does not appear that the vote is legally binding, however, and Abdel Mahdi’s government has limited power following mass resignations after widespread protests against corruption in the country.

And basically Iraqi government resigned more than month ago. Abdulmahdi’s government is only caretaker government, they don’t get to do any step. There should be a new government. — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 5, 2020

Iran-backed Shiite militias have led the charge to expel the U.S. from the country following the U.S. drone strike which killed Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Shiite militia leader in Iraq, as their convoy drove away from the Baghdad airport in Thursday. Ahead of Sunday’s session of parliament, some of the assembled lawmakers erupted into anti-America chants.

Members of Iran's parliament chants "Death to America" pic.twitter.com/xub1mnfOTo — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) January 5, 2020

In his comments on Sunday, Prime Minister Abdel Mahdi decried the U.S. strike as illegal and defended Soleimani, claiming that the Iranian general was his guest and that they had planned to meet on the morning he was killed to go over a Saudi proposal to defuse tensions. He also said that before the drone strike, Trump had called him to request he help mediate the conflict with Iran.

“But at the same time American helicopters and drones were flying without the approval of Iraq, and we refused the request of bringing more soldiers to US embassy and bases” iraqi PM said. — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) January 5, 2020

Moktada al-Sadr, the Shiite cleric who is arguably the most powerful person in Iraq — and who once led a Shia insurgency after the U.S. invasion — later criticized the country’s lawmakers for what he called a “weak response insufficient against American violation of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation.” Per Reuters, al-Sadr called for ending of the U.S.-Iraq security agreement, closing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, banning communication with the U.S., and a “humiliating” expulsion of U.S. troops from the country. He also called for the formation of regional axis of resistance against the U.S., days after he said he was reactivating two of his militia forces in Iraq in response to the U.S. strike.

Lastly, just minutes after the Iraqi parliament voted, the head of the U.S.-led coalition to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria announced that anti-ISIS operations have ceased, “subject to continuous review,” as a result of the recent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias on bases hosting coalition troops. The statement did not mention the retaliation Iran has vowed on U.S. forces, but explained that coalition troops now had to focus on protecting the Iraqi bases instead of fighting ISIS. It is the second major setback for the coalition in recent months, following President Trump’s sudden decision in October to withdraw U.S. forces from northwestern Syria and hastily abandon America’s longtime Kurdish allies on the eve of a Turkish-led invasion. The resulting mess upended the effort to continue subduing ISIS in its former heartland.