Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Castro and Warren at the June presidential debate. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Days after ending his own campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren. He made the announcement in a video Monday.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world — you have a path to opportunity, too,” he said in the video. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.



Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

The former Housing secretary and mayor of San Antonio ran an unapologetically progressive campaign that won support from activist groups. But he struggled to collect enough donations and support in the polls to remain in the race.

Castro’s endorsement of Warren isn’t a shocker. The two have appeared close throughout the primary, with an October Texas Tribune article declaring that they “may be rivals — but they’re buddies, too.” Their close relationship reportedly goes back to Castro’s time in the Obama administration while Warren sat on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

With the Iowa caucuses a month away, Warren is no doubt hoping that Castro’s endorsement provides her campaign with a much-needed shot in the arm. A CBS News–YouGov poll released over the weekend showed a three-way tie in the state, with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders all at 23 percent. Warren trailed at 16 percent.