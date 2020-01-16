Lev Parnas and His Powerful Republican Friends: A Photo Album

Donald Trump and Lev Parnas, whom the president says he does not know. Photo: @josephabondy

Republicans have spent months distancing themselves from Lev Parnas, the indicted businessman who worked with Rudy Giuliani to carry out President Trump’s scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate his domestic political opponents.

“I don’t know those gentlemen,” President Trump said last October after Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman were arrested as they attempted to flee the U.S. The claim quickly proved preposterous. Trump had personally met with Fruman and Parnas at least ten times, CNN reported, and many of those encounters were memorialized in photo form.

On MSNBC Wednesday, Parnas told Rachel Maddow that Trump’s claims about not knowing him and Fruman are absurd. “He knew exactly who we were. He knew exactly who I was especially because I interacted with him at a lot of events,” Parnas said. On CNN Thursday, he added that if Trump continues denying their relationship, he’ll continue releasing new pictures of them together.

Trump is far from the only powerful Republican to have said “cheese” with Parnas, who has amassed an impressive collection of pictures with high-profile members of the Trump administration, the Trump family, and the GOP. Here is the public portion of that collection, showing Parnas with:

White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway

Mike Huckabee

Breaking: another never-before-seen picture of Mike Huckabee and Lev Parnas. Retweet to share and spread. pic.twitter.com/goYQZuiQjM — Daniel W. Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 12, 2020

White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

New: We obtained a photo of Lev Parnas with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, indicating he met them at least once. https://t.co/gRtpZjJnRW pic.twitter.com/IEryg7Bzyv — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) January 14, 2020

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

Here is another photo of Lev Parnas with Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/GL7tJwfMmR — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 13, 2020

Obtained by @CourthouseNews, a never-before-published photo shows House Minority Leader McCarthy standing between two old donors - Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman - contradicting what he told me last week on Capitol Hill.



Investigation by me & @MMineiro_CNS: https://t.co/0SHsaWDp3i pic.twitter.com/U80IhIwyaJ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 15, 2020

Vice-President Mike Pence

Here is a photograph of Lev Parnas with Mike Pence and Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/mtVDHxM4g3 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 13, 2020

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

The month after @TrumpDC event, PARNAS & GUCCIARDO took a group trip to Israel with @Scaramucci (& others).



Here they are at a holy site.



During the trip, Parnas & Fruman were "trying to rope people into their game,” per Scaramucci.

📷via @jacobkornbluh https://t.co/6U4OINIoYt pic.twitter.com/eVSZKPMW9M — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 7, 2019

Eric Trump

Eric Trump with Lev Parnas pic.twitter.com/G4L4aIRfFR — Trump Crisis (@RWTrollPatrol) January 15, 2020

President Donald Trump

Who are you going to believe about Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas?



Jay Sekulow, who says Trump has nothing to do with Rudy's henchmen?



Or your lyin eyes.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/gKCfRimud9 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 10, 2019

And here's Lev Parnas and Trump at the White House, also from here https://t.co/eGFV14xptI pic.twitter.com/3lVYLvMxRQ — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 10, 2019

Update: Trump and indicted Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas, photographed together in 2014. https://t.co/UaYi9yY7gy pic.twitter.com/KAoPWILpyY — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 12, 2019

Donald Trump Jr.

And here's a photo of Parnas with Trump Jr. at an inauguration event. https://t.co/RmFh225ige pic.twitter.com/VVRKzszFiJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 15, 2020

Don Jr., Tommy Hicks, Jr. , Parnas and Fruman in calmer times. pic.twitter.com/zCxuIDFi5N — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 10, 2019

Parnas also posted a number of photos related to events and fundraisers for Gov. Ron DeSantis leading up to the midterms. A spokeswoman for Gov. DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/oXcW96zdhb pic.twitter.com/sfVXzkTIIV — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) October 21, 2019

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise