New Details Emerge on Tense Sanders-Warren Moment

When the nonaggression pact fails. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

After Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’s tense post-debate exchange on Tuesday night, the question on the minds of many political observers was simple: What did they say to each other?

The York Times shed some light on the answer Wednesday afternoon.

The paper reports that, according to “people familiar with the exchange” Warren approached Sanders in the moments after the event in Iowa to take issue with his characterization of the now-famous conversation the two had in 2018, during which Warren has claimed that Sanders said that a woman couldn’t win the presidency.

Sanders reportedly told Warren that he wanted to discuss the issue at a later time. In the footage of the exchange, he outstretches a hand to Warren, who does not take it, then appears frustrated with what she says, and walks away.

It is not clear who gave the information to the Times, though a prime candidate would be conversational odd man out Tom Steyer, who inserted himself into the Warren-Sanders tête-à-tête, then claimed he didn’t hear what they said.

The emergence of Warren’s account of the 2018 meeting this week — coming on the heels of other moments of discord between the two camps — prompted speculation that her camp intentionally leaked it to discredit Sanders, which the Warren team denies. The issue was raised by a moderator at Tuesday’s debate, which prompted a somewhat awkward but mostly mild exchange between the two candidates. The worst of the acrimony seemed to have passed, until the post-debate moment reignited it.

Questioned about the matter on Wednesday, Bernie Sanders gave a wry response to a reporter.

Sen. @BernieSanders gave his first response to what him and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discussed after the debate last night.



“About the weather,” Sanders said in response to my question. pic.twitter.com/K5yW1IH8ts — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 15, 2020

Jane Sanders, the candidate’s wife, was more forthcoming. She told the AP, of the clash, that “this discussion is over,” while maintaining that her husband did not make the comments Warren said he did. “We remain committed to continuing a progressive movement made up of women and men, black and white, gay and straight,” she said. “The message is unity.”