Photos Emerge of Bill Clinton Aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

Bill Clinton in Rwandan in September 2002. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Post and The Sun, a British tabloid, have published new photos this week of Bill Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet — dubbed the “Lolita Express” — alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of working as Epstein’s madam, and one of the late financier’s accusers.

The photos are from a 2002 trip to Africa that Clinton took to raise awareness about poverty and AIDS. The actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were also on the trip and appear in some of the photos.

The most notable pictures show Clinton with Maxwell, Epstein’s one-time girlfriend who has been accused of recruiting girls for him to sexually abuse. The socialite, who has denied being involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, is reportedly under investigation by the FBI. Clinton isn’t the only president who Maxwell is linked to. Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s orbit at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where she was working as a towel girl when she was 16.

Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘PIMP’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘LOLITA EXPRESS’ https://t.co/CVg9OpsOs8 — DRUDGE REPORT (Not Matt) Text WALL to 88022 (@DRUDGE_REPORT) January 8, 2020

The newly published photos also show Clinton with Chauntae Davies, who worked as a personal masseuse for Epstein and has accused him of raping her multiple times over several years. In an interview with The Sun, Davies said Clinton was a “complete gentleman” on the trip to Africa.

In 2002, Clinton gave a statement to New York about his relationship with Epstein. “Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first-century science,” he said. “I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS.”

Epstein’s connections to powerful people like Clinton have fueled conspiracy theories following his August death a Manhattan jail cell. Visual evidence of the former president on Epstein’s plane will do little to quiet those conspiracies, as will Thursday’s news that surveillance footage from outside Epstein’s cell taken during a July suicide attempt has been destroyed.