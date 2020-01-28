Don’t confuse the French bleach brand La Croix with its American counterpart. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Proponents of the QAnon conspiracy alleging that the Russia investigation was a front so that President Trump could expose rampant pedophilia in the Democratic establishment and prevent a deep-state coup generally aren’t great interpreters of the news — unless they are — making the older demographic somewhat vulnerable to scamming. In 2018, in an uncle-driven raid on the foreign exchange market, some of Trump’s true followers dumped their savings into the Iraqi dinar, following an off-hand comment from the president claiming that all currencies will soon “be on a level playing field.”

This month, as an outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus brings fears of a pandemic, QAnon promoters are pulling out an old, homeopathic favorite to stave off infection. According to the Daily Beast, influencers popular within the conspiracy are encouraging their followers to buy a mixture called Miracle Mineral Solution, which is also known as MMS, which is also known as bleach. Adherents of some fringe groups consider the liquid solution of sodium chlorite as a panacea for autism, hepatitis, the flu, cancer, and HIV. The Food and Drug Administration, however, considers the commercially available product to be the “same as drinking bleach,” due to the practice of adding lemon juice, or another citric acid to the beverage. “When the acid is added,” the FDA explains, “the mixture becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent.”

MMS is often consumed by swishing it around like mouthwash, dabbing it on the face to treat acne, or blasting the eyes with bleach potion. Side effects of consuming the substance include severe vomiting and diarrhea, a potentially deadly drop in blood pressure, and acute liver failure; benefits do not include the prevention of coronavirus or cancer.

“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” said QAnon influencer Jordan Sather in a recent video, according to the Daily Beast’s account. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.” Another QAnon promoter suggested that his 17,000 followers purchase a bleach “spray,” and detailed its benefits: “I use this all the time to protect myself and my family. It kills viruses quick.” He linked to a website that provided directions for oral consumption — “spraying this mixture in your mouth & swishing it around and swallowing” — as well as instructions for use on the face and eyes, in order “to improve vision and help with cataracts.”

Though the recent outbreak in China is a new, relatively unknown strain within a virus family that includes SARS, some leaders within QAnon, including the influential YouTube and Twitter user Jordan Sather, have a theory for an ailment that conveniently fits into the subculture’s worldview: It is a “new fad disease,” he told his followers, that was “planned” by Bill and Melinda Gates as part of a eugenic plot and “depopulation agenda” achieved primarily through mass vaccination.

