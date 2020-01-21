Highlights and Lowlights From the Senate Impeachment Trial

A lot can happen on the road to Trump’s acquittal. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Just over three years after his inauguration, President Trump is finally suffering the fate many predicted from day one: impeachment. Below are highlights of Tuesday’s proceedings, which mark the real beginning of his trial after the pomp and circumstance of Day One last week. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of intense partisan fighting over the regulations that govern the whole affair.

McConnell gives some ground on timing

The Senate Majority Leader announced that he would expand the number of hours Democrats and Republicans can argue their case, meaning that the trial will not run into the wee hours this week after all. The change was a reaction to pushback from (relatively) moderate Republican senators like Susan Collins, who balked at McConnell’s original, extreme plan.

BREAKING - THIS: McConnell has changed his resolution to allow each side to present over *3* days, instead of *2*, per GOP source close to impeachment.



That is the difference b/t 12-hour days and 8-hour days. (9p end v 1a ET) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2020

In another alteration likely spurred on by that same group of senators, McConnell reversed course and said he would allow

Schumer goes to town on McConnell rules

Speaking on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer assailed Mitch McConnell’s proposal for how the impeachment trial should be conducted, which is designed to acquit President Trump quickly and — with its late-night hours — draw as few eyeballs as possible.

Schumer says on Senate floor McConnell’s resolution seems to be “designed by President Trump” and “for President Trump.”



“This resolution will go down as one of the darker moments in Senate history,” Schumer says. “The rules are not even close to the Clinton rules.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2020