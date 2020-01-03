Prominent Iraq War Supporters Think Soleimani Killing Was a Great Idea

Ari Fleischer, shades of 2003. Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

After the U.S. killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday, many Republicans expressed simple satisfaction at the killing, with some also predicting that the drone strike was not only the morally correct course of action, but would actually lead to greater, not less, peace in the region. A good number of the Republicans offering such assurances — or at least not outlining the possible downsides of such a rash move — were key voices back in 2003, when George W. Bush’s administration invaded Iraq, setting off the debacle that not-so-indirectly led to Thursday’s events. Not everyone who was a cheerleader back then is onboard today; David Frum, who coined the phrase “axis of evil” as Bush’s speechwriter and has since become a fervent critic of President Trump, seemed to voice skepticism that the Trump administration has a plan for the aftermath of its decision. But he was an exception. Below, a brief rundown of Iraq War fans who are singing a similar tune on Iran.

Ari Fleischer

During the 2003 invasion, Fleischer served as George W. Bush’s press secretary, proving a master of deflection and dissembling as the invasion spun out of control. Even as neoconservative foreign-policy views have fallen out of fashion with the rise of President Trump, Fleischer has hardly pivoted in his views in the years since. On Thursday night on Fox News, Fleischer echoed a notorious Iraq War prediction from then Vice-President Dick Cheney — and his own prophecy from that time that American forces would be greeted as “liberators.”

Ari Fleischer: "I think it is entirely possible that this is going to be a catalyst inside Iran where the people celebrate this killing of Soleimani" pic.twitter.com/UfcTOkvqAw — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 3, 2020

John Bolton

One of the most intervention-friendly figures in the Republican Party, Bolton is the rare person who still thinks invading Iraq was a good idea, having championed the idea as the chair of a neoconservative group as early as 1998. Though he was pushed out as national security adviser to President Trump last year, in large part over his pugilistic style — and has been critical of what he sees as the administration’s weakness on North Korea — he cheered Thursday’s attack, and hailed it as a possible first step toward “regime change.”

Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran's malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 3, 2020

Karl Rove

While not directly involved in foreign policy, Rove helped sell the war from a domestic perspective, most importantly as the leader of George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004. Hours after the Soleimani strike, he was on Fox News (along with Bolton) explaining the intricacies of foreign policy as if he had unblemished credibility on the issue.

Karl Rove and Ari Fleischer currently on Fox News breaking everything down pic.twitter.com/Xm3DwyCF3u — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 3, 2020

Lindsey Graham

A regime-change fan to rival Bolton, Graham was an enthusiastic proponent of war with Iraq in 2003. But in 2019, he’s much more powerful than he was back then, and Graham has been nudging his once-rival, now BFF, President Trump. Throughout Trump’s first term, the South Carolina senator has consistently pushed the president to take even more aggressive action on Iran. Graham, who said he was briefed on the Soleimani mission beforehand (unlike senior Democrats or America’s closest allies abroad), framed the killing as a defensive measure but has not raised the possibility that the Iranians may not see it that way.

We killed the most powerful man in Tehran short of the Ayatollah.



This was not an act of revenge for what he had done in the past.



This was a preemptive, defensive strike planned to take out the organizer of attacks yet to come. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

The Cheneys

So far, former Vice-President Dick Cheney, who helped mastermind the Iraq invasion, has not commented on Soleimani’s killing. But his daughter, who has inherited her father’s taste for regime change, is predictably all in.

Qassem Soleimani was an evil and deadly terrorist with the blood of thousands, including hundreds of Americans, on his hands. @realDonaldTrump was right to order decisive action to kill Soleimani to prevent further attacks and defend American lives and interests. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) January 3, 2020