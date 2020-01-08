The Clinton-Trial Rules That Will Shape Trump’s Trial

Senators being sworn in at the beginning of the 1999 impeachment trial of Bill Clinton. Photo: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images

The guerrilla war between Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell over the next stage in the impeachment process has now come down to the former demanding to see the Senate procedures for a trial of Donald Trump before she formally transmits the articles of impeachment passed by the House on December 18, while the latter wants the articles transmitted before he unveils — or the Senate votes — on the rules. At this point, the contestants have gotten beyond Pelosi’s demand (which was really Chuck Schumer’s demand) that the rules specifically provide for the hearing of additional witnesses Democrats want to call. That’s not happening, says McConnell, who also says he has the 51 votes to prove it. But what are those votes really for, and what exactly are the “rules” or “procedures” of the trial both of them are talking about?

Senate impeachment trials are guided by minimal constitutional requirements. The basic guidelines are standing Senate rules, mostly adopted following the Andrew Johnson impeachment trial of 1868 with ad hoc details worked out at the beginning of each new trial. You can’t change the constitutional requirements that deal with things like the presiding role of the chief justice or the two-thirds requirement for removal. It takes 67 votes to change the standing Senate rules, which stipulate a quick beginning for trials after articles of impeachment are received and which require a six-days-a-week trial schedule until the final vote; they structure the trial around arguments presented by House impeachment managers and the president’s counsel, with senators mostly remaining silent (though they can send written questions up to the presenters).

Details at a level of specificity below those addressed in the standing rules, such as the consideration of new evidence beyond the House record, have been addressed in the past in the ad hoc rules, if at all. That’s what McConnell and Pelosi are arguing about now. Such rules can be adopted by a simple majority. There has been a general assumption that the Senate would try to adopt the same ad hoc rules deployed in Clinton’s 1999 trial, in part because they were passed unanimously. That likely won’t happen this time, as long as Senate Democrats continue to insist on a prearranged list of witnesses, which wasn’t a part of the Clinton-trial rules. So Pelosi is in effect asking McConnell to see what he will in turn ask Republican senators to rubber-stamp.

The first two things you notice about the Clinton-trial rules, which were adopted immediately after the impeachment trial was convened, is that they are businesslike and relatively brief. Here’s the bulk of the resolution:

Resolved, that summons be issued in the usual form provided, that the President may have until 12 noon on Monday, Jan. 11, to file his answer with the secretary of the Senate and the House have until 12 noon on Jan. 13 to file its replication with the secretary of the Senate, together with the record, which will consist of those publicly available materials that have been submitted to or produced by the House Judiciary Committee, including transcripts of public hearings or markups, and any materials printed by the House of Representatives or House Judiciary Committee, pursuant to House Resolutions 525 and 581. Such record will be admitted into evidence, printed and made available to senators.

If the House wishes to file a trial brief, it shall be filed by 5 P.M. on Jan. 11.

The President and the House shall have until 5 P.M. on Jan. 11 to file any motions permitted under the rules of impeachment, except for motions to subpoena witnesses or to present any evidence not in the record.

Responses to any such motion shall be filed no later than 10 A.M. on Jan. 13.

The President may file a trial brief at or before that time.

The House may file a rebuttal brief no later than 10 A.M. on Jan. 14. Arguments on such motions shall begin at 1 P.M. on Jan. 13, and each side may determine the number of persons to make its presentation, following which the Senate shall deliberate and vote on any such motions.

Following the disposition of these motions, or if no motions occur, then at 1 P.M. on Jan. 14 the House shall make its presentation in support of the articles of impeachment for a period of time not to exceed 24 hours. Each side may determine the number of persons to make its presentation.

The presentation shall be limited to argument from the record.

Following the House presentation, the President shall make his presentation for a period not to exceed 24 hours, as outlined in the paragraph above with reference to the House presentation.

Upon the conclusion of the President’s presentation, senators may question the parties for a period of time not to exceed 16 hours.

After all that, the Senate is authorized to entertain a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment and/or motions to hear witnesses. Each motion will be voted on individually and can be carried by a simple majority. This is the next key vote McConnell is indicating that his bloc of 51 senators will control, which will more than likely prevent any witnesses from being heard.

Barring the passing of any motions to dismiss or to call witnesses, the Senate proceeds in due course to the final vote, for which in the standing rules it is required that each senator simply “rise in place” and announce a vote of “guilty” or “not guilty.”

It is not entirely clear what Pelosi is hoping to establish with a demand to see the rules before they are adopted (which again, in the Clinton case, happened after the articles had been received and the trial had already publicly begun), unless it’s one more formal confirmation that McConnell won’t agree in advance to witnesses who want to testify, like John Bolton. But all the gamesmanship is probably near its end, and soon we will have a better idea of when exactly the trial phase will get underway and how long it will likely last.