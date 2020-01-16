Watch GOP Senator Call Reporter ‘Liberal Hack’ for Asking About Impeachment

Sick of actually having to answer questions. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arizona senator Martha McSally responded in caustic and personal terms Thursday morning to a CNN reporter asking a straightforward question about impeachment.

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack - I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

Shortly after the reporter, CNN’s Manu Raju (who is not known for hackery), tweeted about the interaction, McSally went one step further, sharing video of it — and making clear that she didn’t have any regrets about her approach.

McSally, who was appointed by Arizona’s governor to fill the open seat after Senator John McCain’s death, lost a 2018 Senate race to Kyrsten Sinema. McSally does not have a reputation as a fire-breather, which makes her attack all the more jarring. But painting the Republican-hated CNN as villainous will likely resonate with the Republican base amid a primary challenge from her right. The winner of that race will face another tough contest this fall against Democrat Mark Kelly,