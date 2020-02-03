GOP Senator: If Elected, Joe Biden Could Be Immediately Impeached

Joe Biden. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

If Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president and if he wins the general election in November, Republicans may try to impeach him on his first day in office, GOP senator Joni Ernst warned Sunday.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” she told Bloomberg News. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

On what grounds would Biden be impeached? For “being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year,” said Ernst. The Iowa senator also said this weekend that she plans to vote for President Trump’s acquittal.

Ernst is not the only senator preparing to turn their attention from Trump’s abuse of power to Biden. Lindsey Graham on Sunday said the Senate Intelligence Committee will soon begin investigating the whistle-blower whose complaint led to the impeachment proceedings. Speaking on Fox News, Graham suggested that the whistle-blower and the former VP could be connected. “If the whistle-blower is a former employee–associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important,” Graham said.

Biden said Ernst’s comments show how scared the GOP is of him winning the Democratic nomination. “They very much don’t want to face me obviously,” Biden told the Des Moines Register. “I’ve never seen a sitting president and his allies this frightened about who may be the nominee.”

In an email to the paper, a senior adviser to Ernst explained that she was laying out a hypothetical, not saying Biden should be impeached if he’s elected. “She said that because of how House Democrats have lowered the standards of impeachment, if Biden wins, there could be people calling for it,” the spokesperson said.