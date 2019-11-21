The Complete Guide to President Trump’s Potential Impeachment

Photo-Illustration: by Stevie Remsberg; source images Getty

The inquiry into whether President Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden entered a new phase on November 13 when the House Intelligence Committee held its first public hearing on the matter. Though, mercifully, the Ukraine scandal is far less confusing than Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, it can be hard to keep track of the constant drip of information. Thus, Intelligencer has compiled a guide to everything you need to know to keep up with the story, including analysis of the key issues, profiles of the witnesses, and daily recaps of the public hearings. We’ll continue updating this piece as we move toward what may be just the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history.

What You Need to Know About Trump’s Impeachment

Trump Impeachment Hearings Schedule

House impeachment investigators have conducted closed-door depositions with multiple figures involved in the Ukraine scandal, and many of those transcripts have been made public. On November 13, the House Intelligence Committee began conducting public hearings with key witnesses. Here’s the schedule for these public hearings, which will be televised on all major networks and streamed widely online:

Wednesday, November 13

10 a.m. ET

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs

Bill Taylor, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine

Friday, November 15

9 a.m. ET

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Tuesday, November 19

9 a.m ET

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European affairs at the National Security Council

Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice-President Pence on Europe and Russia

2:30 p.m.

Kurt Volker, former Ukraine special envoy

Tim Morrison, former White House National Security aide

Wednesday, November 20

9 a.m.

Gordon Sondland, E.U. ambassador

2:30 p.m.

Laura Cooper, Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine policy

David Hale, third-ranking official at the State Department

Thursday, November 21

9 a.m.

Fiona Hill, former top Russia adviser to the Trump White House

David Holmes, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine official

People Involved in the Trump Impeachment

The figures you need to know to follow the hearings.

George Kent: The deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, Kent is a career State Department official who oversees U.S. policy on Ukraine. In October, he testified that the White House plan to pressure Ukraine to investigate “corruption” in the country was code for its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to look for compromising information on Trump’s political opponents. Kent testified publicly on Wednesday, November 13.

Bill Taylor: A career diplomat and the acting ambassador to Ukraine, Taylor expressed his concerns over the president’s quid pro quo in September, writing, “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign” in text messages to U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland. Taylor testified publicly on Wednesday, November 13.

Marie Yovanovitch: A diplomat who served under the Bush and Obama administrations, Yovanovitch was recalled from her position as ambassador to Ukraine in May. Prior to her removal, she was a major force supporting anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, which helps explain why Trump got rid of her in order to push the quid pro quo, an entry-level move of corrupt politicians. Yovanovitch testified publicly on Friday, November 15.

Alexander Vindman: The top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, Vindman told the impeachment inquiry last month that “outside influencers [promoted] a false narrative of Ukraine,” referring to the team of Rudy Giuliani. Vindman was on the July 25 call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden. Vindman testified publicly on Tuesday, November 19.

Jennifer Williams: A State Department official and special advisor to Mike Pence on European and Russian affairs, Williams was in the White House Situation Room listening to the July 25 call in which Trump pressured President Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden. Williams testified publicly on Tuesday, November 19.

Kurt Volker: The former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Volker resigned following the whistle-blower’s report which mentioned that he served as a conduit for Ukrainian officials to communicate with Rudy Giuliani. Texts that Volker provided to Congress also establish that President Zelensky understood that a potential visit to the White House depended upon an investigation into the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, not Russia. Volker testified publicly on Tuesday, November 19.

Tim Morrison: The top National Security Council expert on Russia until he resigned before his closed-door testimony last month, Morrison confirmed the account of acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, who testified that Trump wanted the Ukrainian government to publicly announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings before aid would be released. Morrison testified publicly on Tuesday, November 19.

Gordon Sondland: The U.N. ambassador’s testimony was the most dramatic of the House impeachment hearings so far. Sondland threw the president and multiple top Trump administration officials under the bus, saying there was a “clear quid pro quo” in their efforts to make President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with Trump contingent on announcing investigations into his political rivals.

Fiona Hill: The National Security Council’s former top adviser on Russia, who resigned in August, Hill is expected to rebut the “fictional narrative” pushed by Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and other Republicans about Ukraine’s involvement in 2016 election meddling.

David Holmes: A high-ranking staffer at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Holmes overheard a July 26 call from U.N. Ambassador Gordon Sondland to President Trump the day after Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to investigate the Bidens.

Wednesday, November 13: What You Missed

The Big Takeaway: George Kent and Bill Taylor largely reiterated what they’ve told House investigators in private, describing how President Trump had made Ukraine’s launching an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden a condition for “everything” about the U.S. relationship with the country — including withholding both important military aide and a meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

“It’s one thing to try to leverage a meeting in the White House. It’s another thing, I thought, to leverage security assistance,” Taylor said, adding that he has never seen foreign aid held up over the “personal or political interests of the president of the United States” in his decades of government service.

Taylor also revealed one new detail: On the day after Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, a member of his staff overheard a call between the president and Sondland. Trump purportedly asked the U.S. ambassador about “the investigations,” and Sondland said the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. After the call, the aide asked what Trump thought of Ukraine, and the ambassador “responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

More Coverage:

Bill Taylor Drops a Potential Bombshell in Hearing Testimony

Chait: House Republicans Lash Out Because They Can’t Defend Trump’s Conduct

Ben Shapiro Claims Trump Is Too Dumb to Commit an Impeachable Offense

The Impeachment Hearings Get Off to a Subdued Start

Some GOP Senators Pledge Not to Watch Impeachment Hearings

Over 13 Million People Watched the First Day of the Impeachment Hearings

Friday, November 15: What You Missed

The Big Takeaway: Yovanovitch testified about the orchestrated effort to have her removed from her post in Ukraine, highlighting Rudy Giuliani’s central role. “I do not understand Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me,” she said.

In the most dramatic moment of the impeachment hearings thus far, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read two tweets Trump sent on Friday morning attacking Yovanovitch, and invited her to respond. “What effect do you think that has on other witnesses willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?” Schiff asked. “It’s very intimidating,” Yovanovitch replied.

There’s speculation that Trump’s tweets could show up in additional articles of impeachment against him, for obstruction or witness intimidation.

More Coverage:

Trump Accused of ‘Witness Intimidation in Real Time’ Over Tweet Attacking Yovanovitch

Do the Impeachment Hearings Need to Be Entertaining?

Tuesday, November 19: What You Missed

The Big Takeaway: In the first session of the roughly 9.5 hour hearings, Mike Pence’s advisor Jennifer Williams said that the July 25 call was “unusual,” while she and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that they never saw any evidence suggesting that Joe Biden behaved improperly in Ukraine. Vindman also declined to answer questions from Devin Nunes which would have exposed the identity of the intelligence officer who blew the whistle on Trump’s July 25 call.

Republicans called the second round of witnesses — the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and the top NSC expert on Russia Tim Morrison — though the pair may not have aided their argument. Volker claimed that “the accusation that Vice-President Biden acted inappropriately” toward Ukraine “did not seem at all credible to me.” Volker had previously testified that he was not aware of a connection between withheld aid and politically motivated investigations, a claim that he rescinded: “I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question.”

More Coverage:

Trump Defenders Confused by Use of Synonyms

Devin Nunes Tries and Fails to Make Witness Out Ukraine Scandal Whistle-blower

Democrats Should Stop Making ‘Ukrainegate’ About Ukraine

Wednesday, November 20: What You Missed

The Big Takeaway: In the most explosive impeachment testimony thus far, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said there was a “clear quid pro quo” linking a White House meeting for President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukraine’s willingness to open an investigation into President Trump’s political rivals.

Sondland testified that he and other officials reluctantly worked with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations, “at the express direction of the president of the United States.”

Sondland said the pressure campaign “was no secret” within the Trump administration. He specifically identified Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as officials who were aware of their efforts, saying “everyone was in the loop.”

The ambassador was not privy to conversations about why $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine was held up, but he eventually came to the conclusion that “if Ukraine did something to demonstrate a serious intention” to launch the investigations into Trump’s rivals, “then the hold on military aid would be lifted.”

More Coverage:

Gordon Sondland: ‘Yes,’ There Was Quid Pro Quo

Read Gordon Sondland’s Impeachment Hearing Opening Statement

Gordon Sondland’s Testimony Is Damning for Trump – and Himself

Photographer Captures Image of Trump’s ‘No Quid Pro Quo’ Notes

Nunes to Sondland: Let’s Talk About My Conspiracy Theories