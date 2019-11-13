The Complete Guide to President Trump’s Potential Impeachment

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The inquiry into whether President Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, entered a new phase on November 13 when the House Intelligence Committee held its first public hearing on the matter. Though, mercifully, the Ukraine scandal is far less confusing than Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, it can be hard to keep track of the constant drip of information. Thus, Intelligencer has compiled a guide to everything you need to know to keep up with the story, including analysis of the key issues, profiles of the witnesses, and daily recaps of the public hearings. We’ll continue updating this piece as we move toward what may be just the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history.

The Schedule

House impeachment investigators have conducted closed-door depositions with multiple figures involved in the Ukraine scandal, and many of those transcripts have been made public. Then on November 13, the House Intelligence Committee began conducting public hearings with key witnesses. Here’s the schedule for the public hearings, which will be televised on all major networks and streamed widely online:

Wednesday, November 13, 10 a.m. ET

George Kent, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs

Bill Taylor, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine

Friday, November 15, 9 a.m. ET

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Tuesday, November 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council

Kurt Volker, former Ukraine special envoy

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Pence on Europe and Russia

Tim Morrison, a former White House national security aide

Wednesday, November 20

Gordon Sondland, E.U. ambassador

Laura Cooper, the Pentagon official who oversees Ukraine policy

David Hale, third-ranking official at the State Department

Thursday, November 21

Fiona Hill, former top Russia adviser to the Trump White House

Cast of Characters

The figures you need to know to follow today’s hearings.

George Kent: The deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Kent is a career State Department official who oversees U.S. policy on Ukraine. In October, he testified that the White House plan to pressure Ukraine to investigate “corruption” in the country was a code word for President Zelensky to look for compromising information on political opponents. Kent testified publicly on Wednesday, November 13.

Bill Taylor: A career diplomat and the acting ambassador to Ukraine, Taylor expressed his concerns over the president’s quid pro quo in September, saying, “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign” in text messages to U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland. Taylor testified publicly on Wednesday, November 13.

Wednesday, November 13: What You Missed

The Big Takeaway: George Kent and Bill Taylor largely reiterated what they’ve told House investigators in private, describing how President Trump made Ukraine launching an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden a condition for “everything” about the U.S. relationship with Ukraine – including withholding important military aide and a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s one thing to try to leverage a meeting in the White House. It’s another thing, I thought, to leverage security assistance,” Taylor said, adding that he’s never seen foreign aid held up over the “personal or political interests of the president of the United States” in his decades of government service.

Taylor also revealed one new detail: on the day after Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, a member of his staff overheard a call between the president and Gordon Sondland. Trump purportedly asked the U.S. ambassador about “the investigations” and Sondland said the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. After the call, the aide asked what Trump thought of Ukraine, and the ambassador “responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

More Coverage:

Bill Taylor Drops a Potential Bombshell in Hearing Testimony

Chait: House Republicans Lash Out Because They Can’t Defend Trump’s Conduct

Some GOP Senators Pledge Not to Watch Impeachment Hearings