Photo: Mike Yarish/FOX

Over the weekend, famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay went on a hot streak on Twitter. Users are sending him pictures of food that they had prepared and Ramsay — true to form as an angry perfectionist who also happens to make a great omelette — would insult the hell out of them.

Ramsay has been doing this stuff online for a while (and on TV for even longer), but he seems to have picked up the pace ever since BuzzFeed highlighted his unsparing cruelty, even to people who haven’t signed reality-TV waivers.

It seems pretty clear that both sides of these transactions are in on the joke. Ramsay gets to keep his reputation as an exacting chef through brutal witticisms, and regular people get to troll him with terrible-looking kitchen nightmares.

@GordonRamsay On a scale from one to ten how good is my sandwich? pic.twitter.com/xMEr4m6Oeb — jame smith jamoll (@jamesmithjamoll) January 22, 2017

1 out of 10.... for the table mat.... Idiot sandwich https://t.co/WQx9NqfkC1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 22, 2017

Thoughts on my fish and chips fam @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/BDYXTqrKQK — Ä (@DierStraits_) February 20, 2017

What is that oil slick type of sauce on the left ? https://t.co/GsSANCTN4e — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

You need some serious egg-u-cating on making a perfect omelette https://t.co/h534UifXeT — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

@GordonRamsay this is how you cook scrambled eggs pic.twitter.com/GOz6L8WGVq — Dean Jason (@Drekkas6) February 19, 2017

This is NOT how you cook scrambled eggs Dean https://t.co/Wre1CGE2nw — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay do u like our fajitas and homemade guacamole? pic.twitter.com/KubCunvNmL — Haley (@TheBingoMama) February 19, 2017

Looks like your dog stopped by on your plate..... https://t.co/nSbKxxvX7d — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay slaved over this for hours! How's my dinner looking mr ramsay? pic.twitter.com/a5XilH8YTX — hunter (@hunterburnsred) February 19, 2017

Congratulations I've never seen eggs that dry !!! https://t.co/n7iTL5VwKs — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

@GordonRamsay the portion is small but what do you think? pic.twitter.com/KZpcNPoJwZ — John (@JohnAmos18) February 19, 2017

John your rice looks older than me..... https://t.co/45kGTJGqwI — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 19, 2017

I feel sick https://t.co/3dZyHKsfLG — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 17, 2017