You Can Finally Buy Snapchat Spectacles Online

Back in November, Snap Inc. (formerly Snapchat) announced it would be selling camera-enabled sunglasses called Spectacles. The only catch: If you wanted a pair, you had to track down a roving vending machine that popped up in random places around the United States for short periods of time. New York City got a temporary Snap store (it is closed as of today), but long lines and high demand meant you might not be able to get your hands on a pair, even if you waited for hours. (Speaking from experience here.) Starting today, getting your hands on a pair of Spectacles is going to get a whole lot easier; Snap is now selling the glasses via its website.

Spectacles come in three colors — teal, coral, and the ever-stylish black — and retail for $130. The company is currently only shipping in the United States, so if you’re a Snapchatter abroad, you are out of luck. (Though you could always try eBay. Following the vending machine release last fall, plenty of pairs popped up for resale online if you were willing to pay a significant markup. This will likely happen again now that Specs are more widely available.) The purchase limit is six pairs and glasses should ship in two to four weeks. Pop-up vending machines around the country will also remain a part of Snap’s distribution strategy, though they’ll be taking a short break, a Snap spokesperson confirmed.

This announcement comes just weeks after Snap’s SEC filing was released in preparation for its initial public offering. According to the filing document, Snap lost $514.6 million last year. Which means Spiegel & Co. only have to sell approximately 4 million pairs of Spectacles to break even this year.