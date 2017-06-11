iOS 11 Can’t Properly Add 1+2+3

If you’ve updated your iPhone to Apple’s latest operating system, you might have noticed things aren’t working so hot. There are complaints of battery drain. A weird glitch where typing the letter I renders a capital A and a symbol. And, it seems, the calculator can’t do basic addition. First spotted on Reddit, quickly typing “1+2+3” doesn’t give an answer of six.

If your phone is like mine, instead of six, your calculator tells you the answer is 23. Redditors think this is because if you type too fast, the app thinks you’re adding 1 and 23, rather than 1 and 2 and 3. Typing slower, I was able to get the math to add up to six. But we’re talking really slowly. If you’re working out some figures that actually matter — launch codes, skyscraper blueprints, how many slices of pizza to order for a room of hungry 12-year-olds — consider busting out your old TI-84 or a pencil and some paper. The iOS 11.2 can’t roll out soon enough.