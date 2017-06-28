Steal Your Summer Reading List from Hillary Clinton

Yesterday, the Cut reported that during a speech at the American Library Association conference, Hillary Clinton listed all of the books she’s been reading with her unexpected time off since November, saying that besides for going on hikes and drinking white wine (relatable), she’s been consoling herself by “going back to the familiar experience of losing myself in books.” As such, there are lots of novels and mystery stories and some uplifting poetry, all of which we’ve gathered below.

hillary clinton books
Buy
My Brilliant Friend: Neapolitan Novels, Book One by Elena Ferrante $10, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
The Brutal Telling by Louise Penny $7, Amazon

Hillary Clinton Books
Buy
Earthly Remains: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery by Donna Leon $17, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
In This Grave Hour: A Maisie Dobbs Novel by Jacqueline Winspear $17, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
The Shattered Tree: A Bess Crawford Mystery by Charles Todd $10, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
The Return of the Prodigal Son: A Story of Homecoming by Henri J. M. Nouwen $10, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
And Still I Rise: A Book of Poems by Maya Angelou $15, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
A Thousand Mornings: Poems by Mary Oliver $8, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
The Jersey Brothers by Sally Mott Freeman $17, Amazon

hillary clinton books
Buy
The View From Flyover Country: Essays by Sarah Kendzior Free with Kindle, Amazon

