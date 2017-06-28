Steal Your Summer Reading List from Hillary Clinton

Yesterday, the Cut reported that during a speech at the American Library Association conference, Hillary Clinton listed all of the books she’s been reading with her unexpected time off since November, saying that besides for going on hikes and drinking white wine (relatable), she’s been consoling herself by “going back to the familiar experience of losing myself in books.” As such, there are lots of novels and mystery stories and some uplifting poetry, all of which we’ve gathered below.

Buy My Brilliant Friend: Neapolitan Novels, Book One by Elena Ferrante $10, Amazon

Buy The Brutal Telling by Louise Penny $7, Amazon

Buy Earthly Remains: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery by Donna Leon $17, Amazon

Buy In This Grave Hour: A Maisie Dobbs Novel by Jacqueline Winspear $17, Amazon

Buy The Shattered Tree: A Bess Crawford Mystery by Charles Todd $10, Amazon

Buy The Return of the Prodigal Son: A Story of Homecoming by Henri J. M. Nouwen $10, Amazon

Buy And Still I Rise: A Book of Poems by Maya Angelou $15, Amazon

Buy A Thousand Mornings: Poems by Mary Oliver $8, Amazon

Buy The Jersey Brothers by Sally Mott Freeman $17, Amazon

Buy The View From Flyover Country: Essays by Sarah Kendzior Free with Kindle , Amazon

