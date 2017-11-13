What Ana Gasteyer Can’t Live Without

So we got a Sonos system after a lot of head-scratching and debating, “Are we douchey?” and it’s actually just so great. Of course, using it as a speaker is beautiful, but the best part is that it has an alarm function on it, and you can set it up so the alarm comes on in the morning — I set it to NPR — and you can phase it so that a certain speaker will go on in the front hall, and then one will go on in the living room, and then in the bedroom, so it’s like the alarm is getting closer and closer. And we keep our phones in a separate room before bed, which means you have to get up to turn it off. I just have to say the Sonos interface is the most user-friendly and intuitive, too. It’s very un-clock-blinking-on-the-VCR.