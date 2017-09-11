43 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books

Here are 2016’s most giftable coffee-table books, which, one year later, are still highly giftable, plus the best coffee-table books that came out this spring.

The coffee-table-book-sphere is a large and unwieldy one. So we weeded through them all and rounded up the best and most giftable ones. You’ll find something for everyone on your holiday list here — the sneakerhead, the former club kid, the bread-maker, the Memphis groupie, the cat owner, the vegetarian, the cactus lover, and the RuPaul fan.

Cartoonist and writer Julia Wertz’s Tenements, Towers & Trash tells an illustrated history of New York City by way of “the blocks, the buildings, and the guts.” Wertz compares 1915-era Broadway to today’s Broadway, delves into the Ray’s Pizza debate, looks at what’s become of the World’s Fair site, explores the city’s long-lost apothecaries, and meanders through Staten Island’s boat graveyard. Buy Tenements, Towers & Trash: An Unconventional Illustrated History of New York City $20, Amazon

Teen actor, model, and Parsons student Brooklyn Beckham — and yes, eldest son of soccer star David and Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria — published his first book this year, a collection of photographs that include snapshots from his travels and plenty of selfies. It is a hit with teen girls. Buy What I See $23, Urban Outfitters

Because the ceramics craze isn’t going anywhere: Vitamin C surveys 100 global artists working with clay and ceramics. The roster includes big names like Ai Weiwei and Theaster Gates, and expands the definition of “ceramics” way, way past pretty pastel coffee bugs and grain-bowl bowls. Buy Vitamin C: Clay and Ceramic in Contemporary Art $43, Amazon

Lauren Greenfield spent the last 25 years photographing materialism. And in May, she released her 504-page opus about what wealth looks like in America and around the world. (Click here for a look at some of the truly spectacular images.) Buy Lauren Greenfield: Generation Wealth $51, Amazon

An eerily timely look at North Korea’s “ fascinating and surprisingly beautiful graphic culture,” by Nick Bonner, who runs a tourist company that organizes trips to Pyongyang and has been collecting ephemera like tinned pea labels and liquor candy boxes and luggage tags for years. Buy Made in North Korea: Graphics From Everyday Life in the DPRK $25, Amazon

For the cinephile who is also a Bowiephile: A deep dive (lots of stills, lots of behind-the-scenes photos) into David Bowie’s turn as Thomas Jerome Newton in the 1976 cult film The Man Who Fell to Earth. Buy David Bowie. The Man Who Fell to Earth $20, Taschen

A new edition of the legendary Memphis designer’s monograph on the occasion of his solo exhibit at the Met Breuer (and the fact that Memphis is everywhere). Buy Ettore Sottsass (New Edition) $53, Amazon

First published in 1977 as a follow-up to Dalí: Les Dîners de Gala (which we included in last year’s roundup of the most giftable coffee-table books), this reissued version of Dalí: The Wines of Gala is a Surrealist illustrated wine guide organized by “the sensations they create in our very depths.” Buy Dalí: The Wines of Gala $50, Amazon

This illustrated guide to RuPaul’s Drag Race is written by a superfan of the show who claims to be able to recite the order of elimination of every Drag Race contestant — of which there are over 100 over the course of nine seasons, not including spinoffs. Needless to say, it gives a comprehensive and loving, albeit unofficial, look at the Emmy Award–winning show. Buy The Essential Fan Guide to RuPaul’s Drag Race $19, Amazon

Alice Neel’s incisive, personal portraits fill the pages of Uptown, by The New Yorker’s Hilton Als (which came out in May on the occasion of the Neel exhibit Als curated at David Zwirner). Neel’s subjects ranged from friends to neighbors to famous actresses, but the common thread in Uptown is that they all lived, well, uptown. All manner of human fascinated Neel. In The New Yorker, Als wrote of her: “The world does not need our sentimentality, Neel’s portraits seem to say, but our interest and empathy.” Buy Alice Neel: Uptown $35, Amazon

The debut cookbook from the duo behind Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions in San Francisco. This collection includes recipes for DIY cured-trout-roe chips and sauerkraut and ricotta pancakes, which are usually served from a dim-sum cart, as well as one for the restaurant’s signature fried quail — the California state bird — with provisions. Buy State Bird Provisions: A Cookbook $25, Amazon

Illustrator extraordinaire and native Brooklynite Roz Chast’s new graphic memoir Going Into Town is a wide-eyed love letter to New York — or, more specifically, the streets, buildings, and sidewalk gum in Manhattan, as seen through the eyes of a Brooklyn family. Buy Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York $17, Amazon

The Ringer’s Shea Serrano answers all of your questions about basketball (Are dunks disrespectful? Which season was Michael Jordan’s best season?) in Basketball (and Other Things), complete with illustrations from Arturo Torres. Buy Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated $13, Amazon

Celebrate Fiorucci’s 50th birthday (and brand relaunch) with a super-graphic look back at the iconic fashion line’s ’80s heyday, when, as the New York Times wrote, its 59th Street store was a “mecca where people danced during the day, shoppers paraded around like they were in a fashion show and celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, Cher and Jacqueline Onassis came for the scene.” Buy Fiorucci $28, Amazon

This book of Joan Miró’s thoughts on his artistic process was originally published in 1964, but only as a limited edition of 75 copies. This new edition marks the first time this thoughtful collection of the Surrealist artist’s philosophy has been translated into English (though the original French text is available as an appendix, if you’d like it). Buy Joan Miró: I Work Like a Gardener $16, Amazon

The James Beard Award–winning mixologist behind East Village staple PDT Jim Meehan spills his cocktail secrets in this nearly-500-page encyclopedia that includes over 100 recipes, the histories of classic drinks, and even practical advice on developing a beverage program and stocking a bar. Buy Meehan’s Bartender Manual $25, Amazon

An absolutely stunning photo tour through the history of food photography that includes images by New York’s very own Bobby Doherty. Buy Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography $41, Amazon

Political cartoonist Barry Blitt, responsible for many a memorable New Yorker cover (remember the fist bump?), has gathered together his most iconic works, as well as never-before-seen illustrations and annotations, into this lovely tome that also features essays by Frank Rich, Françoise Mouly, and Steve Brodner. Buy Blitt $25, Amazon

Though Yotam Ottolenghi has built his reputation as an accomplished savory and often-vegetarian chef, this cookbook — written with pastry chef and Ottolenghi collaborator Helen Goh, with over 110 recipes for desserts and baked goods — shows a slightly different (but still very delicious) side of the Israeli-British chef. Buy Sweet: Desserts From London’s Ottolenghi $22, Amazon

The definitive book on sneaker culture has arrived, and it includes interviews with everyone in the sneaker-verse from Ronnie Fieg to Serena Williams to Alexander Wang. Best of all, it looks like a shoe box. Buy Sneakers $16, Amazon

A coloring book featuring every Air Jordan sneaker from 1 to 23, because if you can’t own all of them, you should at least be able to color them in. There are also five different templates to design your own Jordans (Tinker Hatfield’s mailing address not included). Buy Retro Air Jordan: Shoes: A Detailed Coloring Book for Adults and Kids $9, Amazon

At its height, there was no place that was more of a place than Studio 54. Though it lasted only three years, the club’s after-hours glamour fills nearly 400 pages of reminiscences and photos. Buy Studio 54 $68, Amazon

Another one for the nightlifers: Club 57 ran out of a church basement in the East Village in the 1970s and 1980s, and attracted notable patrons like Keith Haring and Fab 5 Freddy. A MoMA exhibit documenting and celebrating Club 57 runs through April 2018, and comes with this book of archival material. Buy Club 57: Film, Performance, and Art in the East Village, 1978–1983 $36, Amazon

This book of cartoons by R. Crumb was originally published in France in 1986, but never distributed in the U.S. because it was too graphic. At long last we have an English version, expanded with over 100 more pages and drawings, that’s printed on bible paper and bound in leather. Buy R. Crumb. Bible of Filth $35, Amazon

There’s no shortage of you-can-do-it cookbooks for the aspiring chef, but Alison Roman’s Dining In is an especially cheerful and accessible option, thanks in no small part to the clean Bon Appétit–esque design of the book (Roman is a contributor there) and Roman herself, who stocked her book with recipes and personal anecdotes from her adventures in hosting. Buy Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes $19, Amazon

Photographer Helen Levitt made her career capturing life in 20th-century New York City. This new collection of her work from the 1930s and 1940s includes work that predates her solo show at the Museum of Modern Art in 1943 and some never-before-printed images. Buy One, Two, Three, More $25, Amazon

A collection of man-about-town Jean Pigozzi’s selfies featuring him and his famous friends (Mick Jagger, Faye Dunaway, Mel Brooks, Andy Warhol, and Lady Gaga, among them). Buy Jean Pigozzi ME + CO: The Selfies, 1972–2016 $30, Amazon

Stylist and casting director Natalie Joos interviews and photographs lovers of vintage clothing with their collections, including Stella Maxwell, J.J. Martin, and Alix Brown. Buy Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobes $31, Amazon

Chuck D, a founding member of Public Enemy, has created a timeline of the most important moments in hip-hop, by the day, from Grandmaster Flash’s first record scratch to Tupac’s hologram showing up at Coachella. Buy Chuck D Presents This Day in Rap and Hip-Hop History $19, Amazon

Jack Pierson’s moody, hazy photographs from the 1980s get compiled in The Hungry Years, a collection of images that documents the rise of the AIDS epidemic through gorgeous portraiture. It comes with an introduction by Eileen Myles, a longtime friend of Pierson’s. Buy Jack Pierson: The Hungry Years $34, Amazon

An over-eight-pound monograph featuring graphic novelist Chris Ware’s life’s work, including selections from his sketchbooks and deadpan commentary. Buy Monograph by Chris Ware $37, Amazon

Published to accompany an exhibition at the MCA Denver, the book collects downtown artist Ryan McGinley’s early work in New York between the years of 1998 and 2003, and personalities like (the late) Dash Snow, Dan Colen, Lissy Trullie, Tim Barber, Aaron Bondaroff, Leo Fitzpatrick, and more. Buy Ryan McGinley: The Kids Were Alright $38, Amazon

Time-travel back to New York at the turn of the 20th century via Greater Gotham, historian Mike Wallace’s follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning Gotham from 20 years ago. The new edition charts New York’s growth from 1898, looking at the skyscraper boom, the city during World War I, early immigration debates, the beginning of Wall Street, and pages and pages more. Buy Greater Gotham $35, Amazon

Every morning from 2007 to 2016, Peter Funch (who also shot the Subway portfolio in our 50th Anniversary issue) set up his camera on the southern corner of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue. The result is this carefully edited, surprisingly captivating book, which pairs photos of commuters engaged in the same everyday routines, sometimes years apart. Buy 42nd and Vanderbilt $40, TBW Books

If you thought you knew how to bake bread, this five-volume, 2,300-plus-page collection from the team behind James Beard Award–winning cookbook Modernist Cuisine might make you think otherwise. This massive set breaks down the history and science of baking the perfect loaf, and though intimidating, it’s designed to be helpful, with over 1,000 recipes and plenty of photos to guide you. Buy Modernist Bread: The Art and Science $415, Amazon

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.



Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

