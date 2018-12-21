last minute week

It’s Basically Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out

By
Yeah, you can give the gift of Uber or Whole Foods. Photo: Courtesy Retailer

Okay, so you waited till the very end to buy holiday gifts, and now not even last-minute sales or two-day shipping will save you. You could head out into the world, braving the crowds and trying to scrounge up some kind of gift in a blind frenzy — Wait, what’s their shoe size? Do they already have an Apple TV? — or you could save yourself the trouble with an e-gift card, which these days come from a surprisingly broad swath of places (Did you know you could give them the gift of Netflix?) Here’s a tip: Even if the gift code will be emailed to them, go to the trouble of printing it out and sticking it in a card you get at the drugstore. Or better yet, put the printout in a box that you then gift wrap. There’s time for that, at least.

Netflix Gift Card
Netflix Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

So they don’t have to use their parents’ (or ex’s) account to watch Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat or The Princess Switch.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Dermstore Gift Card
Dermstore Gift Card
From $25 at Dermstore

If you know they’re a skin care junkie, but you’re at a loss for what products they might want, give them a gift card to Dermstore.

From $25 at Dermstore
Buy
Soko Glam E-Gift Card
Soko Glam E-Gift Card
From $10 at Soko Glam

If their bathroom cabinets are filled with sheet masks and serums, they’ll probably be delighted by the gift of K-beauty from Soko Glam.

From $10 at Soko Glam
Buy
Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier Digital Gift Card
From $10 at Glossier

Give the gift of no-makeup makeup and glowing winter skin.

From $10 at Glossier
Buy
Everlane Gift Card
Everlane Gift Card
From $25 at Everlane

Simply — and perfectly — designed T-shirts, casual pants, sweaters, and accessories for men and women.

From $25 at Everlane
Buy
Parachute Digital Gift Card
Parachute Digital Gift Card
From $50 at Parachute

So they can upgrade to linen sheets or get the bathrobe that’s been popular at the Strategist Holiday Pop-Up Shop.

From $50 at Parachute
Buy
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
From $50 at Brooklinen

We also love Brooklinen’s linen bedding, as well as their buttery-soft cotton sheets.

From $50 at Brooklinen
Buy
Baron Fig Instant Gift Card
Baron Fig Instant Gift Card
From $20 at Baron Fig

In our roundup of the 100 best pens, Baron Fig’s Rollerball came out on top. But the New York City-based company makes a bunch of other great office gear, too, in case pens aren’t their thing.

From $20 at Baron Fig
Buy
Cuyana Gift Card
Cuyana Gift Card
From $25 at Cuyana

Makers of a Strategist-approved work bag.

From $25 at Cuyana
Buy
Baggu Gift Card
Baggu Gift Card
From $25 at Baggu

They can get nylon pouches to organize a tote bag, a chic leather bucket bag, or the classic reusable nylon tote.

From $25 at Baggu
Buy
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
From $25 at Urban Outfitters

An especially good last-minute gift for the hard-to-shop-for teenager.

From $25 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Away Gift Card
Away Gift Card
From $50 at Away

The luggage brand that’s earning raves for a carry-on that charges your devices.

From $50 at Away
Buy
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
From $25 at Amazon

It seems mundane, but you might be opening up a whole new world for that friend or loved one who’s stuck in a Gristedes or Trader Joe’s rut.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Winc Gift Card
Winc Gift Card
From $60 at Winc

Give the gift of fine wine with a membership to Winc. They’ll ship wine straight to your giftee’s door — a custom selection based on their palate.

From $60 at Winc
Buy
Uber Gift Card
Uber Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

Spare them the agony of having to wait for the J train — or pay them back for all those rides you still haven’t Venmoed them for.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Lyft Gift Card
Lyft Gift Card
From $10 at Lyft

Or you could give them credit toward their next Lyft ride, through the app.

From $10 at Lyft
Buy
Gift Certificate by Of a Kind
Gift Certificate by Of a Kind
From $25 at Of a Kind

A solid, stylish source of well-curated home goods, fashion, and jewelry.

From $25 at Of a Kind
Buy
Fandango Gift Card
Fandango Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

Is your recipient a cinephile? Load up a Fandango card and let them at it.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Sephora Gift Card
Sephora Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

Budding beauty bloggers would flip over a gift card from the makeup and scent emporium.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
From $25 at Amazon

Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton is “psychotically obsessed” with Ulta, and especially with how they offer both drugstore and luxury brands side by side.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Nordstrom Gift Card
Nordstrom Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

For the shopper who looks forward to Nordstrom’s reliably excellent Half-Yearly and Anniversary sales.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Lululemon Gift Card
Lululemon Gift Card
From $10 at Lululemon

For that sports bra, yoga mat, or seamless pair of leggings they’ve been eyeing.

From $10 at Lululemon
Buy
Airbnb Gift Card
Airbnb Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

If they want nothing more than to head off to the Catskills — or Palm Springs or Rehoboth — give them a hand. (Or, if you’re looking to make a bit of extra cash this holiday season, you could always list your place on Airbnb.)

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Material Kitchen Gift Card
Material Kitchen Gift Card
From $75 at Material Kitchen

If you’re looking for a gift card for someone who loves to cook, Material Kitchen makes sculptural-looking cookware (and their Japanese-style knife is a real knockout).

From $75 at Material Kitchen
Buy
Postmates Gift Card
Postmates Gift Card
From $25 at Postmates

Or if they’re more the type to get takeout for dinner, give them a gift card to Postmates.

From $25 at Postmates
Buy
Etsy Gift Card
Etsy Gift Card
From $25 at Etsy

Yes, for all the crocheted trivets their heart could desire, but also funky iPhone accessories and handsome Eames knockoffs.

From $25 at Etsy
Buy
Starbucks Digital Gift Card
Starbucks Digital Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

It’s certainly not the most original gift — and we’ve made fun of them before — but you know it will get used (and definitely appreciated) by a bleary-eyed college student or teacher.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
From $25 at Amazon

When you’re at a complete loss, a gift card to the big A allows them to do all the deciding.

From $25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeansrolling luggagepillows for side sleepersultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

It’s Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out