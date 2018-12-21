It’s Basically Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out

Okay, so you waited till the very end to buy holiday gifts, and now not even last-minute sales or two-day shipping will save you. You could head out into the world, braving the crowds and trying to scrounge up some kind of gift in a blind frenzy — Wait, what’s their shoe size? Do they already have an Apple TV? — or you could save yourself the trouble with an e-gift card, which these days come from a surprisingly broad swath of places (Did you know you could give them the gift of Netflix?) Here’s a tip: Even if the gift code will be emailed to them, go to the trouble of printing it out and sticking it in a card you get at the drugstore. Or better yet, put the printout in a box that you then gift wrap. There’s time for that, at least.
So they don’t have to use their parents’ (or ex’s) account to watch Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat or The Princess Switch.
If you know they’re a skin care junkie, but you’re at a loss for what products they might want, give them a gift card to Dermstore.
Give the gift of no-makeup makeup and glowing winter skin.
Simply — and perfectly — designed T-shirts, casual pants, sweaters, and accessories for men and women.
So they can upgrade to linen sheets or get the bathrobe that’s been popular at the Strategist Holiday Pop-Up Shop.
We also love Brooklinen’s linen bedding, as well as their buttery-soft cotton sheets.
In our roundup of the 100 best pens, Baron Fig’s Rollerball came out on top. But the New York City-based company makes a bunch of other great office gear, too, in case pens aren’t their thing.
Makers of a Strategist-approved work bag.
They can get nylon pouches to organize a tote bag, a chic leather bucket bag, or the classic reusable nylon tote.
The luggage brand that’s earning raves for a carry-on that charges your devices.
It seems mundane, but you might be opening up a whole new world for that friend or loved one who’s stuck in a Gristedes or Trader Joe’s rut.
Spare them the agony of having to wait for the J train — or pay them back for all those rides you still haven’t Venmoed them for.
Is your recipient a cinephile? Load up a Fandango card and let them at it.
Budding beauty bloggers would flip over a gift card from the makeup and scent emporium.
For the shopper who looks forward to Nordstrom’s reliably excellent Half-Yearly and Anniversary sales.
For that sports bra, yoga mat, or seamless pair of leggings they’ve been eyeing.
If you’re looking for a gift card for someone who loves to cook, Material Kitchen makes sculptural-looking cookware (and their Japanese-style knife is a real knockout).
Yes, for all the crocheted trivets their heart could desire, but also funky iPhone accessories and handsome Eames knockoffs.
When you’re at a complete loss, a gift card to the big A allows them to do all the deciding.
