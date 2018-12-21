It’s Basically Too Late for Shipping, So Print These Gifts Out

Yeah, you can give the gift of Uber or Whole Foods. Photo: Courtesy Retailer

Okay, so you waited till the very end to buy holiday gifts, and now not even last-minute sales or two-day shipping will save you. You could head out into the world, braving the crowds and trying to scrounge up some kind of gift in a blind frenzy — Wait, what’s their shoe size? Do they already have an Apple TV? — or you could save yourself the trouble with an e-gift card, which these days come from a surprisingly broad swath of places (Did you know you could give them the gift of Netflix?) Here’s a tip: Even if the gift code will be emailed to them, go to the trouble of printing it out and sticking it in a card you get at the drugstore. Or better yet, put the printout in a box that you then gift wrap. There’s time for that, at least.

From $25 at Dermstore Dermstore Gift Card If you know they’re a skin care junkie, but you’re at a loss for what products they might want, give them a gift card to Dermstore. From $25 at Dermstore Buy

From $10 at Soko Glam Soko Glam E-Gift Card If their bathroom cabinets are filled with sheet masks and serums, they’ll probably be delighted by the gift of K-beauty from Soko Glam. From $10 at Soko Glam Buy

From $50 at Parachute Parachute Digital Gift Card So they can upgrade to linen sheets or get the bathrobe that’s been popular at the Strategist Holiday Pop-Up Shop. From $50 at Parachute Buy

From $20 at Baron Fig Baron Fig Instant Gift Card In our roundup of the 100 best pens, Baron Fig’s Rollerball came out on top. But the New York City-based company makes a bunch of other great office gear, too, in case pens aren’t their thing. From $20 at Baron Fig Buy

From $25 at Amazon Whole Foods It seems mundane, but you might be opening up a whole new world for that friend or loved one who’s stuck in a Gristedes or Trader Joe’s rut. From $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

From $60 at Winc Winc Gift Card Give the gift of fine wine with a membership to Winc. They’ll ship wine straight to your giftee’s door — a custom selection based on their palate. From $60 at Winc Buy

From $25 at Amazon Uber Gift Card Spare them the agony of having to wait for the J train — or pay them back for all those rides you still haven’t Venmoed them for. From $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

From $10 at Lyft Lyft Gift Card Or you could give them credit toward their next Lyft ride, through the app. From $10 at Lyft Buy

From $25 at Of a Kind Gift Certificate by Of a Kind A solid, stylish source of well-curated home goods, fashion, and jewelry. From $25 at Of a Kind Buy

From $25 at Amazon Airbnb Gift Card If they want nothing more than to head off to the Catskills — or Palm Springs or Rehoboth — give them a hand. (Or, if you’re looking to make a bit of extra cash this holiday season, you could always list your place on Airbnb.) From $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

From $75 at Material Kitchen Material Kitchen Gift Card If you’re looking for a gift card for someone who loves to cook, Material Kitchen makes sculptural-looking cookware (and their Japanese-style knife is a real knockout). From $75 at Material Kitchen Buy

From $25 at Postmates Postmates Gift Card Or if they’re more the type to get takeout for dinner, give them a gift card to Postmates. From $25 at Postmates Buy

