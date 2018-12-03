What Cynthia Erivo Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Tony-winning Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo about the workout leggings, travel mug, and hoop earrings she can’t live without.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Peppermint Tea, 16 Tea Bags (Pack of 6) This mint tea is organic, and I’ll tell you what I use it for: You know you’re having something good for you that’s not caffeinated, and it’s also organic, so you’re getting all the benefits of that good leaf. I like Traditional Medicinals for most teas I drink. There’s a lavender and chamomile they do that’s wonderful, too. $20 at Amazon

Thermos Stainless Steel King 16 oz. Vacuum Insulated Travel Tumbler As a singer, I like to have a warm beverage with me all the time. I’m a proper herbal-tea drinker, and this thermal cup is the best way to keep it warm. It’s cold or rainy wherever I go, but if I keep my tea in my Thermos, I know it’ll stay the temperature I need. The truth is, I always lose it and have to buy a new one, but it’s the best because it keeps everything absolutely hot. From $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Mini Candle Someone once bought me this Diptyque candle, and I love heavy scents so much that I became a bit obsessive. I went and bought six or seven of the small versions, and I’ll bring them with me anywhere I am. They can actually get quite expensive, and I don’t indulge in things like alcohol or smoking, but I will indulge in candles that cost too much. I pay close attention to my atmosphere at home. $35 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Nike Epic Lux Crop Leggings I’m a workout fanatic, and these tights I’ve found to be the most comfortable things to work out in. The reason I’m not putting trainers or a top on my list is because I can actually work out without shoes and don’t need a particular brand of T-shirt to exercise in, but these particular tights are the one pair of things that fit properly for me. I have to have them. My workouts are pretty intense, so these come with me everywhere. I’m training for a half-marathon. I was actually asked to sing the national anthem for Shape’s half-marathon, and I felt odd about running a mile when other women were running 13.1! So I asked to run the whole thing. I’ll be doing the national anthem, then putting on my Nike tights to run. $85 at Nordstrom

Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orisha) by Tomi Adeyemi The wonderful thing about this book is that it’s set in Nigeria written by someone new and young and brilliant. I was lucky enough to get an advance copy, and it’s for the geek in me because I love sci-fi and Marvel and all those things. I also can’t help but read something that includes my own Nigerian culture. $12 at Amazon

Google Home Can you believe I actually take my Google Home with me everywhere? I have one in my house and one for my suitcase. I use it to work out. I use it to read the news. It worked beautifully even when I was in Japan. I actually prefer it for the way it sounds over the Amazon Echo. It plays music fantastically, and it’s a bit simpler than the Echo to use, too. $129 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense I always take a fragrance or two with me when I travel, and I actually have a ridiculous amount of scents, but I think I was heading to Montreal or something and had forgotten to pack anything. I got to the airport duty-free and was going to just buy something I already owned, but one of the salespeople showed me this new perfume, and I don’t know! It’s so sweet and smoky at the same time, and it just works with my body chemistry. It’s been months, and I haven’t used any other fragrance. I spray it on my clothes. I spray it on my hair. People ask me what it is constantly. That’s it. From $120 at Nordstrom

Photo: SARAH ST CLAIR RENARD/SARAH ST CLAIR RENARD Jennifer Fisher x Goop Hoop Earrings I think these earrings work with every outfit. They’re exactly the right size. The tube of the hoop is also the right size. They look cool and don’t hurt my ears. I’ve actually messaged Jennifer back and forth because she’ll write me and say, “You’re wearing the earrings again.” They just work. They’re an essential accessory. If I don’t wear anything else, at least I have my Jennifer Fisher earrings. $200 at Goop

Tiffany & Co. Executive Tiffany T-Clip Ballpoint Pen This pen was given to me the day before I won the Tony for The Color Purple. My co-star Heather Headley actually gave it to me, and now I just keep it in my bag at all times. I’ll use it sometimes, but it’s more like a charm. It’ll stay in my handbag, and then I’ll move it to whatever bag I’m using when I change handbags. $205 at Tiffany

