What Daniel Radcliffe Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked actor Daniel Radcliffe, whose new film Jungle opens Friday, about the jeans, workout shoes, and protein bars he can’t live without.

I always have to have actual books — not out of any sense of snobbery over an e-reader, but it’s just that I need a piece of paper in front of me. I noticed that learning lines off a computer takes so much longer for me. So when I travel, it always looks like I’m smuggling books. Right now, I’m reading this fantastic work of nonfiction about how gender biases have affected how science has treated women. I’d highly recommend it. Buy Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong, by Angela Saini $18, Amazon

This is a lifesaver. I actually can’t live without these. Have you ever seen the documentary abut the kids who do speed stacking, Stacked? It’s basically like Spellbound only with stacking cups. I watch practically every documentary I can on iTunes. So I saw the film and became really into the idea of stacking cups, because it’s apparently a skill that you’re the best at between the ages of 8 and 14. I loved it so much my friend actually got me a set and now I’ll practice all the time. Buy Speed Stacks Sport Stacking Set $30, Amazon

This will sound weird, but I can’t live without Quest bars. When I was doing Jungle, I sort of felt like the character had been lost for a while and not eating a lot and so it felt wrong for me to be eating too much, so the Quest bars were one of the things I allowed myself. I was having a filet of fish and one of those bars a day. Some people are like, “Protein bars taste weird,” and I get that, but I’ve been eating them so long they’re actually good to me. I like the cookies-and-cream and the chocolate ones. What you do is put them in the microwave for 20 seconds and crush almonds or pecans on them, and then they’re a delicious treat. Or you can cut them into mini squares and stick them in the oven. Buy Quest Nutrition Protein Bar, Cookies & Cream, 12 count $24, Amazon

Jeans are particularly hard to find for me, so most of the good jeans I’ve had have actually come off of sets I’ve been on. I’m five-foot-five and have been for a very long time, so it means I have accumulated a lot of jeans. Right now all I wear is a pair of American Eagles that I got off the set of Imperium. Buy AEO Extreme Flex Skinny Jean $50, American Eagle

I’m obsessive about working out in the morning. I never thought I’d say that, but I actually enjoy the gym, if not at the time I’m there, then at least after I’ve done it. I think this pair of trainers is for running, but I wear them for everything. Buy Asics Men’s Gel-Kayano 23 Running Shoe From $90 , Amazon

Everyone is always complaining about plane travel doing something bad to them, and I travel so much I feel like I need all the help I can get. I was in a play earlier this year, and everyone in the play was taking it. It seems to be working? It definitely did stave off any feelings of a cold I had during the run of the play. Is it actually bee shit? That’s what I need to know. Buy Durham’s Bee Propolis 500 mg 120 Capsules $13, Amazon

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the favorite shopping items of Lena Dunham, Olivia Wilde, Carole Radziwill, Courtney Love, John Cameron Mitchell, Aubrey Plaza, and Linda Rodin. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

