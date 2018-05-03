What Fran Drescher Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked actress and founder of nonprofit organization Cancer Schmancer Fran Drescher about the beauty oil, vegetarian protein, and essential oils she can’t live without.

Nutiva Organic, Cold-Processed Hemp Protein I will blend Nutiva Organic Hemp Protein with organic juice or milk and organic fruit because hemp has tons of nutrients and healthy fats — Nutiva’s is also cold-processed, so you’re not losing any of those good antioxidants and omega-3 to heating. It helps reduce heart disease, improves your skin, and helps reduce symptoms of PMS and menopause. It’s like a little miracle shake! $9 at Amazon $9 at Amazon

Caudalie Vine[Activ] Overnight Detox Night Oil I love all Caudalie products, actually, but I adore the Overnight Detox Oil. So the big thing about Caudalie is that it’s made with grape-seed oil that they grow in their very own organic vineyard in France. Did you know that grape seeds are very good for your skin and preventing tooth decay and pathogens, and even Alzheimer’s? It’s true! I put this all over my face, go right to bed, and feel totally refreshed in the morning. $50 at Sephora $50 at Sephora

Adidas Ultraboost x Parley Running Shoes I was thrilled to find Adidas Ultraboost x Parley sneakers. They are so comfy! But most importantly, they’re made from recycled plastic waste in the Pacific, so not only are you helping yourself get healthy when you work out, you’re helping keep the planet healthy, too. They’ve also got a stylish look to them that’s kind of athletic, but not too sporty, even though they’re great running shoes. $230 at Nordstrom $230 at Nordstrom

Seventh Generation Natural Laundry Detergent I do my wash with Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent because it’s made without chemicals and toxic fragrances — I’m very aware about all of that kind of stuff! Not only is it better for you and your family, you’re not washing toxins down the drain and poisoning the water with every load. $7 at Jet $7 at Jet

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo I’ve been a longtime fan of Awapuhi by Paul Mitchell products ever since they started making them decades ago — it’s a wild ginger from Hawaii that’s been used as herbal medicine and has great softening qualities for hair. They’re sulfate-free, which is very important in something you use every day because sulfates truly do dry out your hair. Not a good look. $22 at UltaBeauty $22 at UltaBeauty

Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Yogurt There’s nothing else I’d rather eat for breakfast. I’ll choose the plain version, and for sweetness and flavor add in my own organic berries and raw honey. The active yogurt cultures keep my gut healthy, right? $5 at Jet $5 at Jet

Vital Farms Alfresco The only eggs I eat are the ones from Vital Farms — I don’t know if you’ve heard of it, but they exemplify the best of sustainable farming: organic, pasture raised, non-GMO eggs laid by actually free-roaming chickens tended by hand on small family farms. It’s where the industry needs to go. You can probably tell by now, but I really believe we need to start respecting the planet. $7 at Jet $7 at Jet

Chaé Organics Bergamot Oil I like to make my own fragrance with essential oils, and Chaé Organics oils are the best because they’re completely made with things that occur in nature. Artificial fragrances are almost always toxic. Manufacturers don’t even have to disclose the ingredients. They just put the word “fragrance” on the label. If you see that, run! $26 at Go Beyond Natural $26 at Go Beyond Natural

