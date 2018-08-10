What Gillian Flynn Can’t Live Without

Photo: Heidi Jo Brady

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Gillian Flynn, author of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects (which is also now a show on HBO), about the barbecue sauce, T-shirts, and metal straws she can’t live without.

$35, Amazon Yeti Rambler Vacuum Insulated Tumbler I drink Cherry Coke Zero from morning to night. I get this creepy Cabbage Patch Kid smile as soon as it hits my blood stream. It has to be on ice, thus the Yeti bottle, which is sorcery. Whoever invented it should be burned as a witch, which is an unkind way to thank her or him for providing me with all the long, long hours of cold beveragery, but I didn’t make the witch rules. $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Amazon Buy

$29, Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Lipstick I hate makeup, but I love lipstick, and I have an extensive Bobbi Brown collection. I work from home, and my one nod to civilization is putting on lipstick each morning. My everyday choice is Blondie Pink, but if I’m writing a really nasty scene, it’s Burnt Red. $29 at Nordstrom Buy

$39, Marine Layer Marine Layer Swing Crew Their tees are ecofriendly and so soft, it’s like a million puppies wore them for a million days and then sent them to me care of a pink cloud in the shape of a kitten. $39 at Marine Layer Buy

$5, Amazon Vicks VapoRub Ointment $5 (was $6, now 21% off) Every writer has panic attacks. Whenever I realize I’ve just spent a week writing absolute trash and I know I have lost my mind and will need to retire to the woods, I rub Vicks under my nose and the calming scent brings me down. My husband always knows things are going badly with a book if I smell like a small child with bronchitis. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

$3, Target Gates Original Classic Bar-B-Q Sauce I’m from Kansas City, Missouri. I know my barbecue. We served Gates at our wedding. I put this sauce on white bread and eat it as a snack, and it feels like home. $3 at Target Buy

$598, Saks Fifth Avenue Stuart Weitzman Lexy Leather Combat Boots I’m even less into shoes than I am makeup, but I love my combat boots. They make me feel cool and stompy, even though they’re comfortable and suede. And people actually say, “Wow, cool shoes,” which they never say to me on any other occasion. [Editor’s note: Flynn’s exact pair of suede boots are sold out, but this pair is similar.] $598 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.