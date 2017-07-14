What John Cameron Mitchell Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked John Cameron Mitchell, writer, director, and star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as the writer/director of the upcoming How to Talk to Girls at Parties, which items he can’t live without.

I definitely can’t live without my round bifocal reading sunglasses, made for aging rockers. Remember to use Amazon Smile so a percentage goes to your favorite charity! Buy Calabria 721SB Flexies Round Sun Bi-Focal Reading Glasses $18, Amazon

My favorite non-shiny facial sunscreen. I wear it every day and always tell people my age so I can be complimented. It’s expensive, but maybe they’ll give me a lifetime supply — hint, hint. Buy Coola Suncare Mineral Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Matte $36, Amazon

The best-tasting (vegan, 1g sugar, no artificial anything) protein bar, by a company owned by a very nice Canadian lady named Cathy. Buy Simply Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar $25 for a pack of 15 , Amazon

The only natural unscented deodorant that really works. It’s made of lichen that can actually live at the North Pole (which never smells). Buy Earth Science Liken Unscented Deodorant $4, Amazon

When a cold is coming on, I swear by this. It’s, of course, cheapest when you buy in bulk (as Scottish people like me do). Buy Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Capsules (240 count) $24, Amazon

The best nice-smelling, nongreasy cream for dry hands. With tea-tree oil to help disinfect your bitten hangnails. Buy Earth Therapeutics Nail and Cuticle Care $10, Amazon

I love this ice cream — the vegan chocolate, especially, is off the charts. And I feel like I’m saving the Earth when I eat it. (Try it with Xocolatl de David’s caramel sauce.) Buy Van Leeuwen Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream $10, Jet

The best American bar, bar none (and I’m a connoisseur). Buy Xocolatl de David Brown Butter Chocolate Bar $9, Xocolatl

One of my favorite scents: Japanese grapefruit, or yuzu. I’ve been making my own oil blends as gifts (shout out to anyone who wants to sell ‘em). Eden Botanicals is one of the best oil distributors, and they even offer small sample vials. Buy Eden Botanicals Yuzu Essential Oil From $3 , Eden Botanicals

