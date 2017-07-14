What John Cameron Mitchell Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked John Cameron Mitchell, writer, director, and star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as the writer/director of the upcoming How to Talk to Girls at Parties, which items he can’t live without.
I definitely can’t live without my round bifocal reading sunglasses, made for aging rockers. Remember to use Amazon Smile so a percentage goes to your favorite charity!
My favorite non-shiny facial sunscreen. I wear it every day and always tell people my age so I can be complimented. It’s expensive, but maybe they’ll give me a lifetime supply — hint, hint.
The best-tasting (vegan, 1g sugar, no artificial anything) protein bar, by a company owned by a very nice Canadian lady named Cathy.
The only natural unscented deodorant that really works. It’s made of lichen that can actually live at the North Pole (which never smells).
When a cold is coming on, I swear by this. It’s, of course, cheapest when you buy in bulk (as Scottish people like me do).
The best nice-smelling, nongreasy cream for dry hands. With tea-tree oil to help disinfect your bitten hangnails.
I love this ice cream — the vegan chocolate, especially, is off the charts. And I feel like I’m saving the Earth when I eat it. (Try it with Xocolatl de David’s caramel sauce.)
The best American bar, bar none (and I’m a connoisseur).
One of my favorite scents: Japanese grapefruit, or yuzu. I’ve been making my own oil blends as gifts (shout out to anyone who wants to sell ‘em). Eden Botanicals is one of the best oil distributors, and they even offer small sample vials.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the favorite shopping items of RuPaul, Carole Radziwill, Plum Sykes, Casey Wilson, Joanna Goddard, Aubrey Plaza, and Linda Rodin. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Get the best of The Strategist delivered to your inbox.
Comments