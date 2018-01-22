What YA Author Lois Lowry Can’t Live Without

I’m currently in a love-hate relationship with this luggage. I needed new luggage, and I saw that these have great wheels, plus all those things you want suitcases to have. What I really loved was that it had a built-in locking mechanism, which is just the best. I have a whole history of suitcases on which dangle those little padlocks, to which I can no longer remember the combination. However, I used to like that you could plug your phone into your carry-on while you’re sitting and waiting at the airport, but I’ve just been told that the airlines are making you take the battery out of the suitcase so that’s no longer operative. That could be a class-action lawsuit. [Editor’s note: You do have to take the battery out of the suitcase if you check it, but not if you use it as a carry-on.]