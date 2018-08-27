What Lucy Liu Can’t Live Without

These packing organizers change everything. You can roll and fold your clothes really tight and stick them in so that once you get to the hotel all you have to do is toss the little packs into the drawers. Or if you have toiletry items, you can just stick them in and hang them flat from a coat hook in the bathroom. You never have to unpack really, and then once you’re done, just throw them back in your luggage. If the TSA has to open up your bag, they can take out whatever they want to inspect and your clothes won’t explode with your luggage, and your personal items won’t all just be on display. I like them even better than other versions that aren’t mesh because you can see into them.