What Lucy Liu Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Set It Up and Elementary star Lucy Liu, who directed her fifth episode of the show (it airs tonight), about the skin cream, carry-on, and water bottle she can’t live without.
This cream was developed by a Japanese pharmacist — it’s great for when I’m outside shooting and my skin’s feeling a little dry. I find a lot of lotions to be overly scented, but this one’s just perfect. It’s become my go-to moisturizer for just about anything.
Even if you’re running around on set in a costume for 14 hours, your shoes will never sweat in these socks. I like the no-show ones for when I’m wearing sneakers because one of my friends who’s a big hiker recommended them to me — I’ll even use them for spinning or running, and they’ll stay on and dry the whole time.
My S’well bottle keeps drinks cold for an inordinate amount of time. When I travel and have to bring liquids on the plane, it’ll keep milk cold, so it doesn’t spoil. It’s always with me because I use it every single day. I don’t use it for hot drinks though. For that I like my Zojirushi, which is insane — you put hot tea in it at 6 a.m. and at 6 p.m. it’s so hot, you’ll burn your tongue.
Would you believe I’d never had coffee in my life until about two years ago? I somehow started enjoying the bitter flavor of it, so after a bit of experimenting, I found the Ciocattino, which is my absolute favorite now. There’s a hint of chocolate in it that’s so pleasant, so I’ll have an espresso or double espresso in the morning with my Nespresso (which I’m obsessed with).
I call it Aqua-for-everything. You can put some on your face during the winter or on your chapped lips at any time. It’s nice for a baby’s bottom if you’re a parent or on cuts and bruises to help heal. For glam, we use it in the makeup bag to help moisturize. I’d say the Aquaphor is more of a thick ointment where the Yu-Be is more of a lighter cream, so you can sort of decide which one to use when.
I was at a dinner party where someone does this insane traveling — he’ll go to Peru or Colombia for the day and turn right around. So I asked him what kind of carry-on luggage he had, and he used a Rimowa. I have a kid now, so it’s taxing to manage that and also carry around a heavy suitcase to check, and while I never really considered a hard-shell case, it can actually fit a lot. It rolls so easily, so you don’t have to drag it behind you, but if you want to drag it behind you, you can. It’s one of the best gifts I’ve ever given myself. It’s like traveling with a friend.
I have had this jacket for maybe ten years, and it still looks practically brand new. I got it as a raincoat for a safari I went on, and if it was windy, I could tighten the sleeve or hood or even the body, and it really became just the one jacket I needed. I’ll roll it up and pack it into its own hood to stow it in my carry-on in case it rains.
These packing organizers change everything. You can roll and fold your clothes really tight and stick them in so that once you get to the hotel all you have to do is toss the little packs into the drawers. Or if you have toiletry items, you can just stick them in and hang them flat from a coat hook in the bathroom. You never have to unpack really, and then once you’re done, just throw them back in your luggage. If the TSA has to open up your bag, they can take out whatever they want to inspect and your clothes won’t explode with your luggage, and your personal items won’t all just be on display. I like them even better than other versions that aren’t mesh because you can see into them.
The Recharge has no added sugar because it’s made from grape juice, so it’s like a natural Gatorade. If you feel it’s too sweet, you can actually dilute it with water. I work out a lot, doing hot yoga or spinning, and sometimes water doesn’t cut it, so I need more of a boost. I like the lemon the most — the others aren’t as refreshing.
