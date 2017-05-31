What Plum Sykes Can’t Live Without

It’s a clear-plastic and chic water bottle — they’re usually bright-orange rubber and look like they’re from the ’50s, but this one is high tech. In England, we call them “hotties,” not meaning a hot boy, but something that my mother would put in bed with me at night because back then heat was so expensive, so a lot of households wouldn’t turn it on at night. So you’d use one of these to stay toasty. Now, I’ll take one with me everywhere, even to Dallas, where it was really hot. You fill it with hot water, wrap it in a towel, and then you can lie in bed with it on your neck or lower back or tummy, and it’s very comforting. I actually left mine in Dallas and was freaking out when I landed in Chicago. This one’s so great because it’s German-made, so it’s well-engineered and made of thermoplastic, which holds heat better than rubber.